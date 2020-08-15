Following her recent pregnancy announcement, Chrissy Teigen faced questions from fans who wondered if the model was already expecting in June when she had her breast implants removed.

Chrissy answered the question directly on Twitter, going into detail about the situation in a lengthy thread response.

The short version: Yes, Chrissy was already pregnant when she had surgery—but she didn't realize it at the time.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child and we couldn't be happier for them. Given how much Chrissy is showing, however, some fans wondered how far along the model is in her pregnancy—and if she was already pregnant in June when she had her breast implants removed.

"Question... @chrissyteigen just announced she’s pregnant," one concerned fan wrote on Twitter. "Before my breast reduction last year, they did a pregnancy test. Was she pregnant when she had her surgery in June? I feel like with her bump she had to be pregnant before that, but I could be wrong. I’m confused."

Chrissy, being Chrissy, didn't dodge the question at all and went into detail about the situation in a lengthy thread response on Twitter.

"Oh, it's quite a story. lol," she wrote in reply to the fan's question. In a series of tweets, she went on to explain:

"I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative. A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.

So the morning of John's album release, he wakes up at 3am to do Good Morning America. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed... I was not disappointed. But I was scared sh*tless. Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.

So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt... bad. But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt."

Chrissy ended the thread by adding a thank you to her fans for their support throughout the ordeal. "Also, you guys have seen how rough these past few months were for me here. So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn't even know. You just thought I was in stressful internet hell."

Kayleigh Roberts

