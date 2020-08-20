Joe Jonas has a brand new look: He debuted a bleach blonde buzz cut on his Instagram story Wednesday.

Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child, reportedly named Willa, in July.

An insider told E! News that Jonas and Turner are "so excited to be parents."

Well, this is a transformation! Joe Jonas' floppy brown hair, over which Jonas Brothers stans across the globe obsessed, seems like a distant memory these days. After buzzing his hair short over during lockdown, an update that suited him immensely, Jonas took his style revamp a step further, debuting bleached blonde hair on his Instagram story Wednesday. And I'm into it!

While undeniably thrilling, Jonas' hair update isn't exactly the biggest story to emerge from his personal life this year. Last month, Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child, reportedly named Willa—though the ultra-private couple have, understandably, said nothing about their new arrival. Shortly after their representative confirmed the happy news, an inside source told Entertainment Tonight that Jonas and Turner were "over the moon" to become parents, adding, "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Another insider subsequently told E! News, "Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie." While Turner and Jonas have kept their newborn away from social media, they're keeping their loved ones updated: The happy new parents have "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off." Adorable!





