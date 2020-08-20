Today's Top Stories
1
People Are Emotional Over Kamala's DNC Speech
2
Key Fashion Trends to Know for Fall 2020
3
The Brand New Books in Our TBR Pile
4
Bright Shades to Finish Off Your Hot Girl Summer
5
35 Gorgeous Makeup Tutorials By Black YouTubers

Joe Jonas Transformed His Look With a Bleach Blonde Buzz Cut

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 27 joe jonas attends the womens cancer research funds an unforgettable evening at beverly wilshire, a four seasons hotel on february 27, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

    Well, this is a transformation! Joe Jonas' floppy brown hair, over which Jonas Brothers stans across the globe obsessed, seems like a distant memory these days. After buzzing his hair short over during lockdown, an update that suited him immensely, Jonas took his style revamp a step further, debuting bleached blonde hair on his Instagram story Wednesday. And I'm into it!

    joe jonas bleach blonde hair instagram
    @joejonasInstagram

    While undeniably thrilling, Jonas' hair update isn't exactly the biggest story to emerge from his personal life this year. Last month, Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child, reportedly named Willa—though the ultra-private couple have, understandably, said nothing about their new arrival. Shortly after their representative confirmed the happy news, an inside source told Entertainment Tonight that Jonas and Turner were "over the moon" to become parents, adding, "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

    Another insider subsequently told E! News, "Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie." While Turner and Jonas have kept their newborn away from social media, they're keeping their loved ones updated: The happy new parents have "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off." Adorable!

    Related Stories
    Joe Jonas Shares First Pic After Welcoming Willa
    Sophie and Joe Welcome Their First Baby
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Charles Slams Claims About Him in Finding Freedom
    Meg Displayed Her Gunshot Wound to Silence Trolls
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Prince Andrew to Receive Major Royal Honor
    Meghan Will Appear at a Voter Registration Event
    Halle Berry Recreates Iconic Bond Girl Scene
    Cardi Sent Meg an Incredible Customized Birkin
    Swoon, Jack Schlossberg Looks Just Like JFK Jr.
    See Gigi Hadid's Brunette Hair Transformation
    Meghan and Harry's "Top-Secret" Hollywood Project
    Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Partner?