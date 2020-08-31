Today's Top Stories
1
Chadwick Boseman Has Died at Age 43
2
My Autistic Brother Made Me Who I Am
3
Historical Films to Stream If You Loved 'Hamilton'
4
Found: Face Masks That Are Breathable and Chic
5
Building a Business That's Also a Safe Space

Lady Gaga's VMAs Masks Were the Best Part of the Night

"It's a sign of respect," she explained.

By Bianca Rodriguez

The MTV Video Music Awards look totally different this year, thanks to social distancing-friendly green screens and Tron-esque lights, but the artists are still serving and giving us pop culture history! Quarantine me (and frankly, the rest of the world) are forever thankful. Speaking of things I'm thankful for: Lady Gaga's masks tonight. Did it give me Bane realness from The Dark Knight Rises? Absolutely! I mean, the set for Gaga and Ariana Grande's performance practically looked like a 2020 version of Batman's cave if he had proper LED lighting. He didn't necessarily have a brain piano down there...but like I said: 2020 revamp.

The "Stupid Love" singer has been sporting all kinds of masks during the VMAs, proving that caring about other people's health is always in style. I mean, who else could look that good in a fishbowl? No one! Even Gaga has to agree:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Gaga and Grande won Best Collaboration and Song of the Year for their song "Rain On Me." When accepting the Best Collaboration award, Gaga had a sweet message for Grande on their monumental win.

"This means the world. Ariana and I really connected through this song," Gaga said. "Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters. Girl, this is for us. We've both been through some sh*t together, but we were willing to share that with each other, and Ari, I love you. I feel like when we were both in the studio, we turned our tears, that felt like endless rainfall, into diamonds. I will treasure those diamonds with you forever, honey."

Check out some of Gaga's best masks of the night below.

And everyone is super into it:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Video Music Awards 2020
Miley Cyrus Recreated Her Wrecking Ball Moment
Miley Cyrus Serves a Major Look at the 2020 VMAs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks on the VMAs Red Carpet
Everyone Dressed Down for the VMAs After-Party
Sophie T and T Swift Wanted a Camila/Shawn Kiss
Miley Cyrus' New Breakup Tattoo
Kaitlynn Carter Attended the VMAs with Miley
Bella and Gigi Hadid Both Are Blondes at the VMAs
Taylor Swift Calls Out the White House at VMAs
Camila and Shawn Had a Steamy VMAs Performance