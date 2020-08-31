The MTV Video Music Awards look totally different this year, thanks to social distancing-friendly green screens and Tron-esque lights, but the artists are still serving and giving us pop culture history! Quarantine me (and frankly, the rest of the world) are forever thankful. Speaking of things I'm thankful for: Lady Gaga's masks tonight. Did it give me Bane realness from The Dark Knight Rises? Absolutely! I mean, the set for Gaga and Ariana Grande's performance practically looked like a 2020 version of Batman's cave if he had proper LED lighting. He didn't necessarily have a brain piano down there...but like I said: 2020 revamp.

The "Stupid Love" singer has been sporting all kinds of masks during the VMAs, proving that caring about other people's health is always in style. I mean, who else could look that good in a fishbowl? No one! Even Gaga has to agree:

I was wearing face shields before it was a thing 👆🤣 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Udq8ixlx75 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 30, 2020

Gaga and Grande won Best Collaboration and Song of the Year for their song "Rain On Me." When accepting the Best Collaboration award, Gaga had a sweet message for Grande on their monumental win.

"This means the world. Ariana and I really connected through this song," Gaga said. "Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters. Girl, this is for us. We've both been through some sh*t together, but we were willing to share that with each other, and Ari, I love you. I feel like when we were both in the studio, we turned our tears, that felt like endless rainfall, into diamonds. I will treasure those diamonds with you forever, honey."

Check out some of Gaga's best masks of the night below.

And everyone is super into it:

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande wearing masks at the VMAs have done more for public health than the president. — Kevin Maisto (@kevinmaisto) August 31, 2020

Ariana and lady gaga can perform a whole ass fucking banger with masks on, so i don’t wanna hear y’all complaining about how you can’t wear one to go to the grocery store — rose (@vibinariyuh) August 31, 2020

Thank you to @ladygaga and @ArianaGrande for wearing masks during your VMA performance even though MTV isn’t making artists wear them. 😷 Exceptional role models leading by example... MASK UP! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/esvep8j0tV — Brent™ (@gaygay4gaga) August 31, 2020

