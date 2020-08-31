The MTV Video Music Awards look totally different this year, thanks to social distancing-friendly green screens and Tron-esque lights, but the artists are still serving and giving us pop culture history! Quarantine me (and frankly, the rest of the world) are forever thankful. Speaking of things I'm thankful for: Lady Gaga's masks tonight. Did it give me Bane realness from The Dark Knight Rises? Absolutely! I mean, the set for Gaga and Ariana Grande's performance practically looked like a 2020 version of Batman's cave if he had proper LED lighting. He didn't necessarily have a brain piano down there...but like I said: 2020 revamp.
The "Stupid Love" singer has been sporting all kinds of masks during the VMAs, proving that caring about other people's health is always in style. I mean, who else could look that good in a fishbowl? No one! Even Gaga has to agree:
Gaga and Grande won Best Collaboration and Song of the Year for their song "Rain On Me." When accepting the Best Collaboration award, Gaga had a sweet message for Grande on their monumental win.
"This means the world. Ariana and I really connected through this song," Gaga said. "Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters. Girl, this is for us. We've both been through some sh*t together, but we were willing to share that with each other, and Ari, I love you. I feel like when we were both in the studio, we turned our tears, that felt like endless rainfall, into diamonds. I will treasure those diamonds with you forever, honey."
Check out some of Gaga's best masks of the night below.
And everyone is super into it: