Miley Cyrus Wore a Sheer, Super-Sexy Dress at the VMAs

While the MTV Video Music Awards look a little different than years past, that doesn't mean the looks we'll see on the red carpet won't be the star of the show. Holding that statement ever so true: Ms. Miley Cyrus, everyone! The singer wore a Mugler Fall 2020 sheer polka-dotted maxi dress with matching sleeves for the event. She finished off the look with a bright red lip and jewelry by Loree Rodkin I will dream about later this evening. Also, three words: bleach blonde mullet.

Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 Getty Images

Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 Getty Images

It's a look that only Cyrus can rock, and this tweet explains all my feelings:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It’s ugly until Miley Cyrus decides its not #VMAs pic.twitter.com/zHXvVJtPLy — 𝐋 (@Iickmileyshamma) August 30, 2020

Cyrus is performing her latest single "Midnight Sky" for the first time tonight at the award show, but she's no stranger to its spotlight. I mean, how could we forget her iconic 2013 performance with Robin Thicke when she introduced "Bangerz" era Miley to the whole wide world? Not me!

She's recently been in the spotlight for her candid interview on Barstool Sports' Call Her Daddy podcast. She discussed her split from Hemsworth during the interview, saying of the devastating split, "I had a very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship... It's like a death when you lose a love that deep. It feels like a death.... Honestly, sometimes [death] even feels easier because [with a breakup] the person is still walking on the earth."

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io