The Best Breathable Face Masks to Wear Wherever You Go

They come in every design and price point.

janelle monae and wondaland arts society host wondalunch on us april 26, 2020
(Image credit: Paras Griffin)

By published

Before I leave the house, I do a quick rundown to make sure I have all my essentials: wallet, keys, and lip balm. Since March, when COVID-19 forced NYC into lockdown mode, my checklist has grown to: wallet, keys, lip balm, hand sanitizer, and a face mask. I admit, early on, I went through my share of disposable face masks before finally ordering my set of reusable cotton face coverings. But once I got them, I never looked back. Cotton face masks are breathable, typically lightweight, and hold up well through wash cycles and the heat of summer. Though the seasons are quickly changing, the wearing of masks will still continue into the fall/winter (you can read all about why you should mask up here). It's time to refresh your face covering selections with the cotton face masks, ahead. They come in every design and price point imaginable.

1/42
Everlane The 100% Human Tie-Dye Face Mask 5-Pack

Everlane The 100% Human Tie-Dye Face Mask 5-Pack

Keep the summer camp vibes going well into fall/winter with this pack of five cotton face mask.

2/42
LOFT Face Masks - Set of 3

LOFT Face Masks - Set of 3

You turn to LOFT for appropriate workwear pieces and comfy loungewear, so why not add face masks to your checkout cart. Consider this your one-stop-shop kind of place. These reusable face masks are machine washable, made of 100 percent cotton, and currently on sale for $15 with the code HOORAY. 

3/42
Uniqlo VTER Cotton Face Breathing Mask

Uniqlo VTER Cotton Face Breathing Mask

Uniqlo's latest AIRism face masks have been designed for easier breathability and a more comfortable fit. The first layer wicks away moisture, the second layer has a washable, built-in filter, and third layer uses the same AIRism Mesh that blocks UV rays. Buy as a pack of three.

4/42
Lele Sadoughi Set of 3 Lucky Charm Face Mask

Lele Sadoughi Set of 3 Lucky Charm Face Mask

These reusable soft cotton face masks are hand embellished and have a two-layer design with an opening for a filter pocket, which is not included. 

5/42
Wedel Art Collective X Rashid Johnson Printed Cotton Face Covering

Wedel Art Collective X Rashid Johnson Printed Cotton Face Covering

The print on this mask was inspired by contemporary American artist Rashid Johnson's renowned Broken Men. The cotton mask is double layered and has comfy elasticated ear loops. 

6/42
HVN Cherry Face Mask

HVN Cherry Face Mask

Opt for a whimsical cherry print mask to brighten up your outfits (and day).

7/42
Michael Stars Lightweight Shaped Mask 3-Pack

Michael Stars Lightweight Shaped Mask 3-Pack

These 100 percent reusable cotton face masks are lightweight and come in a pack of three neutral colors. 

8/42
Outerknown VTER Cotton Face Breathing Mask

Outerknown VTER Cotton Face Breathing Mask

For the eco-conscious shopper, these face masks are made with a blend of virgin and recycled cotton in Guatemala by The New Denim Project.

9/42
Citizens of Humanity Wylie West Floral Mask

Citizens of Humanity Wylie West Floral Mask

This is a limited-edition screen printed cotton mask featuring a design by Los Angeles-based artist Boo Simms, founder of Wylie West Creative.  

10/42
Kenneth Cole New York Wear In This Together Premium Cotton Mask - 3 Pack

Kenneth Cole New York Wear In This Together Premium Cotton Mask - 3 Pack

This face mask has a six-layer antibacterial filtration system and a flexible nose clip for a secure fit. For each item purchased, the brand will donate 36 cents to The Mental Health Coalition.

11/42
ARIAS New York A Cotton Fashion Face Mask

ARIAS New York A Cotton Fashion Face Mask

Each of ARIAS New York's cotton mask is handmade from upcycled fabric from previous seasons' collections. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to UNICEF USA to support frontline workers. 

12/42
Yiiza Fashion Cute Heart Face Protection

Yiiza Fashion Cute Heart Face Protection

With over 6.9k ratings and counting, this cotton face mask with a heart is a style beloved by many.

13/42
GAP Adult Unisex Face Mask

GAP Adult Unisex Face Mask

With 17 different three-pack face mask options available, you won't have trouble finding a pack you love. Every mask is made from triple-layer cotton.

14/42
R13 Leopard Face Covering

R13 Leopard Face Covering

A leopard print face mask to break up the monotony of neutral ones you have in your collection. 

15/42
Gemelli Baby Pink Face Covering

Gemelli Baby Pink Face Covering

This reusable gingham print cotton face mask comes with two PM2.5 replacement filters.

16/42
Gemelli Taupe Face Covering

Gemelli Taupe Face Covering

Not a fan of pink gingham? Go with this subtler taupe color instead.

17/42
Fossil Pack of 3 Tie-Dye Unisex Face Masks

Fossil Pack of 3 Tie-Dye Unisex Face Masks

Add some color to your outfits with this pack of three tie-dye face masks. The brand is donating 25 percent from each purchase to Team Rubicon.

18/42
En Saison 5 Pack Face Coverings

En Saison 5 Pack Face Coverings

For those who don't crave masks with tons of prints and colors, choose a pack of classic striped options. 

19/42
Nordstrom 4-Pack Adult Contoured Face Masks

Nordstrom 4-Pack Adult Contoured Face Masks

You'll never get bored of the alternating patterns on these masks.

20/42
Levi's Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask

Levi's Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask

Bandanas can slip and slide down your face, so opt for this more secured face mask with a printed bandana pattern instead.

21/42
MALI + LILI Adult Four Layer Adult Mask Scarf

MALI + LILI Adult Four Layer Adult Mask Scarf

Your bandana keeps falling down. All that stops once you slip on this scarf meets face mask because it has elastic ear loops for a secure fit.

22/42
ética Suay Remade Vintage Workwear Mask Blue

ética Suay Remade Vintage Workwear Mask Blue

These reversible, unisex masks are made using upcycled cotton fabrics and comes with a side opening for adding disposable filters.

23/42
Mavi Pack of 5 Face Masks

Mavi Pack of 5 Face Masks

For $30, scoop up this assorted pack of five cotton face masks. 

24/42
Perry Ellis Reusable Rounded Woven Fabric Face Masks

Perry Ellis Reusable Rounded Woven Fabric Face Masks

You'll have one for every day of the week (almost) with this pack of six face mask.

25/42
Roopa Pemmaraju Roopa Pemmaraju Ear Loop Reusable Face Mask

Roopa Pemmaraju Roopa Pemmaraju Ear Loop Reusable Face Mask

This soft, breathable cotton face mask features a bold yellow and black print with multicolored ear loops. 

26/42
MOTHER Suay Remade Vintage Workwear Mask Blue

MOTHER Suay Remade Vintage Workwear Mask Blue

This varying shades of blue face mask works for both men and women, so your S.O. can definitely borrow it (after washing of course).

27/42
SCOUGH Reusable Face Mask Bandana

SCOUGH Reusable Face Mask Bandana

This 100 percent cotton face mask has an industrial-grade carbon air barrier tucked inside and offers more breathability than some of your other masks.  

28/42
Free People Mask and Scrunchie Bandana Pack

Free People Mask and Scrunchie Bandana Pack

Keep the hair out of your face with this matching scrunchie and face mask set.

29/42
UTRIPSUNEW Anti Pollution Dust Mask Washable

UTRIPSUNEW Anti Pollution Dust Mask Washable

This one-size-fits-all face mask comes with four pieces of activated carbon filter and adjustable rubber O shape rings.

30/42
ililily Cotton Double Layer Patterned Face Cover

ililily Cotton Double Layer Patterned Face Cover

This double-layered cotton face mask is made in South Korea and features a pretty floral print.

31/42
Cotton Citizen Face Mask

Cotton Citizen Face Mask

This double-layer cotton mask has an adjustable nose bridge and elastic ear loop. 

32/42
Uncommon Goods Four Seasons Face Mask

Uncommon Goods Four Seasons Face Mask

Four masks to represent the four different season, which print is your favorite? This bundle comes in a pack of four.

33/42
DorrioStore Reusable Washable Face Covering

DorrioStore Reusable Washable Face Covering

This face mask is made with organic cotton and comes in varying beige and blush tones.

34/42
Lady Lancaster Fringe Reusable Face Mask

Lady Lancaster Fringe Reusable Face Mask

This face mask is hand dyed and hand woven. It's made of double layer cotton with a wire at the nose and a 1/8 inch elastic around the ears to provide a comfortable, secure fit. 

35/42
Madewell Anchal Organic Cotton Face Mask in Bone

Madewell Anchal Organic Cotton Face Mask in Bone

This mask is made using upcycled fabric scraps, which makes each embroidered pattern unique. The mask is pre-washed already and is reusable, adjustable and reversible.Ea

36/42
OmeeDee Face Mask Handmade In USA

OmeeDee Face Mask Handmade In USA

If your personality is more playful and less serious, you'll want this animal/nature motif cotton face mask.  

37/42
Madewell Three-Pack Non-Medical Face Masks

Madewell Three-Pack Non-Medical Face Masks

Each of these cotton face masks are made from leftover scraps of fabric, ensuring no two masks are exactly the same. The three-layered construction includes a filter.

38/42
Shashi Undercover Face Covering Set of 3

Shashi Undercover Face Covering Set of 3

The unexpected camo print in this pack of three face masks keeps things interesting.

39/42
Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask Five-Pack

Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask Five-Pack

You gravitates towards neutral colors, so opt for this set from Everlane. The green face mask is for your "I'm feeling colorful days."

40/42
Sanctuary Lightweight Ear Loop Reusable Face Masks, Set of 5

Sanctuary Lightweight Ear Loop Reusable Face Masks, Set of 5

This pack of five face masks are lightweight and breathable, making them great for the last days of summer.

41/42
Greylin The Linda Embroidered Reusable Face Mask Adults & Kids

Greylin The Linda Embroidered Reusable Face Mask Adults & Kids

Match with your little one as these masks also come in big/little kid sizing. The outer layer is made from cotton eyelet while the middle and third layer are made from 100 percent cotton with a pocket for a filter.

42/42
Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask

Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask

I've personally sworn by Christy Dawn's breathable face masks since March. They are reusable and have survived the washing machine on many of occasions. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.