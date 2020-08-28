The Best Breathable Face Masks to Wear Wherever You Go
They come in every design and price point.
By Marina Liao published
Before I leave the house, I do a quick rundown to make sure I have all my essentials: wallet, keys, and lip balm. Since March, when COVID-19 forced NYC into lockdown mode, my checklist has grown to: wallet, keys, lip balm, hand sanitizer, and a face mask. I admit, early on, I went through my share of disposable face masks before finally ordering my set of reusable cotton face coverings. But once I got them, I never looked back. Cotton face masks are breathable, typically lightweight, and hold up well through wash cycles and the heat of summer. Though the seasons are quickly changing, the wearing of masks will still continue into the fall/winter (you can read all about why you should mask up here). It's time to refresh your face covering selections with the cotton face masks, ahead. They come in every design and price point imaginable.
Everlane The 100% Human Tie-Dye Face Mask 5-Pack
Keep the summer camp vibes going well into fall/winter with this pack of five cotton face mask.
LOFT Face Masks - Set of 3
You turn to LOFT for appropriate workwear pieces and comfy loungewear, so why not add face masks to your checkout cart. Consider this your one-stop-shop kind of place. These reusable face masks are machine washable, made of 100 percent cotton, and currently on sale for $15 with the code HOORAY.
Uniqlo VTER Cotton Face Breathing Mask
Uniqlo's latest AIRism face masks have been designed for easier breathability and a more comfortable fit. The first layer wicks away moisture, the second layer has a washable, built-in filter, and third layer uses the same AIRism Mesh that blocks UV rays. Buy as a pack of three.
Lele Sadoughi Set of 3 Lucky Charm Face Mask
These reusable soft cotton face masks are hand embellished and have a two-layer design with an opening for a filter pocket, which is not included.
Wedel Art Collective X Rashid Johnson Printed Cotton Face Covering
The print on this mask was inspired by contemporary American artist Rashid Johnson's renowned Broken Men. The cotton mask is double layered and has comfy elasticated ear loops.
HVN Cherry Face Mask
Opt for a whimsical cherry print mask to brighten up your outfits (and day).
Michael Stars Lightweight Shaped Mask 3-Pack
These 100 percent reusable cotton face masks are lightweight and come in a pack of three neutral colors.
Outerknown VTER Cotton Face Breathing Mask
For the eco-conscious shopper, these face masks are made with a blend of virgin and recycled cotton in Guatemala by The New Denim Project.
Citizens of Humanity Wylie West Floral Mask
This is a limited-edition screen printed cotton mask featuring a design by Los Angeles-based artist Boo Simms, founder of Wylie West Creative.
Kenneth Cole New York Wear In This Together Premium Cotton Mask - 3 Pack
This face mask has a six-layer antibacterial filtration system and a flexible nose clip for a secure fit. For each item purchased, the brand will donate 36 cents to The Mental Health Coalition.
ARIAS New York A Cotton Fashion Face Mask
Each of ARIAS New York's cotton mask is handmade from upcycled fabric from previous seasons' collections. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to UNICEF USA to support frontline workers.
Yiiza Fashion Cute Heart Face Protection
With over 6.9k ratings and counting, this cotton face mask with a heart is a style beloved by many.
GAP Adult Unisex Face Mask
With 17 different three-pack face mask options available, you won't have trouble finding a pack you love. Every mask is made from triple-layer cotton.
R13 Leopard Face Covering
A leopard print face mask to break up the monotony of neutral ones you have in your collection.
Gemelli Baby Pink Face Covering
This reusable gingham print cotton face mask comes with two PM2.5 replacement filters.
Gemelli Taupe Face Covering
Not a fan of pink gingham? Go with this subtler taupe color instead.
Fossil Pack of 3 Tie-Dye Unisex Face Masks
Add some color to your outfits with this pack of three tie-dye face masks. The brand is donating 25 percent from each purchase to Team Rubicon.
En Saison 5 Pack Face Coverings
For those who don't crave masks with tons of prints and colors, choose a pack of classic striped options.
Nordstrom 4-Pack Adult Contoured Face Masks
You'll never get bored of the alternating patterns on these masks.
Levi's Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask
Bandanas can slip and slide down your face, so opt for this more secured face mask with a printed bandana pattern instead.
MALI + LILI Adult Four Layer Adult Mask Scarf
Your bandana keeps falling down. All that stops once you slip on this scarf meets face mask because it has elastic ear loops for a secure fit.
ética Suay Remade Vintage Workwear Mask Blue
These reversible, unisex masks are made using upcycled cotton fabrics and comes with a side opening for adding disposable filters.
Mavi Pack of 5 Face Masks
For $30, scoop up this assorted pack of five cotton face masks.
Perry Ellis Reusable Rounded Woven Fabric Face Masks
You'll have one for every day of the week (almost) with this pack of six face mask.
Roopa Pemmaraju Roopa Pemmaraju Ear Loop Reusable Face Mask
This soft, breathable cotton face mask features a bold yellow and black print with multicolored ear loops.
MOTHER Suay Remade Vintage Workwear Mask Blue
This varying shades of blue face mask works for both men and women, so your S.O. can definitely borrow it (after washing of course).
SCOUGH Reusable Face Mask Bandana
This 100 percent cotton face mask has an industrial-grade carbon air barrier tucked inside and offers more breathability than some of your other masks.
Free People Mask and Scrunchie Bandana Pack
Keep the hair out of your face with this matching scrunchie and face mask set.
UTRIPSUNEW Anti Pollution Dust Mask Washable
This one-size-fits-all face mask comes with four pieces of activated carbon filter and adjustable rubber O shape rings.
ililily Cotton Double Layer Patterned Face Cover
This double-layered cotton face mask is made in South Korea and features a pretty floral print.
Cotton Citizen Face Mask
This double-layer cotton mask has an adjustable nose bridge and elastic ear loop.
Uncommon Goods Four Seasons Face Mask
Four masks to represent the four different season, which print is your favorite? This bundle comes in a pack of four.
DorrioStore Reusable Washable Face Covering
This face mask is made with organic cotton and comes in varying beige and blush tones.
Lady Lancaster Fringe Reusable Face Mask
This face mask is hand dyed and hand woven. It's made of double layer cotton with a wire at the nose and a 1/8 inch elastic around the ears to provide a comfortable, secure fit.
Madewell Anchal Organic Cotton Face Mask in Bone
This mask is made using upcycled fabric scraps, which makes each embroidered pattern unique. The mask is pre-washed already and is reusable, adjustable and reversible.Ea
OmeeDee Face Mask Handmade In USA
If your personality is more playful and less serious, you'll want this animal/nature motif cotton face mask.
Madewell Three-Pack Non-Medical Face Masks
Each of these cotton face masks are made from leftover scraps of fabric, ensuring no two masks are exactly the same. The three-layered construction includes a filter.
Shashi Undercover Face Covering Set of 3
The unexpected camo print in this pack of three face masks keeps things interesting.
Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask Five-Pack
You gravitates towards neutral colors, so opt for this set from Everlane. The green face mask is for your "I'm feeling colorful days."
Sanctuary Lightweight Ear Loop Reusable Face Masks, Set of 5
This pack of five face masks are lightweight and breathable, making them great for the last days of summer.
Greylin The Linda Embroidered Reusable Face Mask Adults & Kids
Match with your little one as these masks also come in big/little kid sizing. The outer layer is made from cotton eyelet while the middle and third layer are made from 100 percent cotton with a pocket for a filter.
Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask
I've personally sworn by Christy Dawn's breathable face masks since March. They are reusable and have survived the washing machine on many of occasions.
-
19 Deep Conditioners and Masks Your Curly Hair Will Love
Say hello to springy, quenched curls.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
It's official: The once-canceled show is returning for a final chapter (or two).
By Jenny Hollander
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 20 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla