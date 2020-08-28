Before I leave the house, I do a quick rundown to make sure I have all my essentials: wallet, keys, and lip balm. Since March, when COVID-19 forced NYC into lockdown mode, my checklist has grown to: wallet, keys, lip balm, hand sanitizer, and a face mask. I admit, early on, I went through my share of disposable face masks before finally ordering my set of reusable cotton face coverings. But once I got them, I never looked back. Cotton face masks are breathable, typically lightweight, and hold up well through wash cycles and the heat of summer. Though the seasons are quickly changing, the wearing of masks will still continue into the fall/winter (you can read all about why you should mask up here). It's time to refresh your face covering selections with the cotton face masks, ahead. They come in every design and price point imaginable.