Meghan Markle's acting career won't be revived any time soon, her friends told royal correspondent Katie Nicholl.

Sorry, Sussex fans—the friends also dismissed rumors of a series of children's books from the Duchess.

One rumor Meghan's inner circle didn't shut down? That of an upcoming "wellness project."

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was an actor, which is some context you'll require if you just awoke from a 500 year nap (welcome! We have the internet now, and our monarchs tend not to behead their wives anymore.) Ever since Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals, there's been some speculation that the Duchess of Sussex would return to her former career, buoyed by her recent voiceover work on Disney documentary Elephant.

Alas, friends of the Sussexes just shut those rumors down, telling royal correspondent Katie Nicholl for the Sunday Times that Meghan "has no plans to resume life on screen." And just to ensure your dreams are ground into the dust, the insiders also dismissed reports that she's working on a series of children's books.

Other projects are still on the table, however. Royal biographer Omid Scobie suggested a production deal could be in the works, telling the Sunday Times, "Think of a working model not too dissimilar to what the Obamas created after leaving the White House, when they set up their Higher Ground production company and later signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix to produce movies and documentaries that cover issues such as race, class, democracy and civil rights."

Plus, there's rumors the Duchess is working on an as yet unspecified "wellness project" too. Pick those shattered dreams up from the ground! Dedicate several hours to delicately glueing them back together! Your dreams are alive again!

