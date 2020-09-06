While a lot of people are excited about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new deal with Netflix, not everyone is.

According to a survey from YouGov in the U.K., roughly 90 percent of Brits have little to no interest in watching the Sussexes' content when it debuts on the streaming platform.

The survey also revealed that men are less interested than women in watching shows produced by Harry and Meghan, for what it's worth.

According to The Sun, a YouGov survey in the United Kingdom revealed that excited for the Sussexes' Netflix content is actually pretty low among Brits (or, at least among those who took the survey anyway). In the survey, 64 percent of respondents said they were "not interested at all" in watching shows produced by the Sussexes and another 20 percent were "not very interested" in the couple's content. Only three percent of those surveyed said they were "very interested" in the series produced by Harry and Meghan, while another nine percent admitted to being "fairly interested." Everyone else who took the survey said they "didn't know" yet if they would watch the Sussexes' Netflix shows. According to The Sun, this means that a total of nine out of ten Brits don't plan on watching the royals' content.

Men were less interested than women in watching the couple's shows (70 percent of men reported having no interest, while only 59 percent of women felt that way).

We'll definitely be watching though, FWIW.

