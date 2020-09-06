Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Obsessed With In-N-Out Burger

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • Harry and Meghan reportedly stop at the fast food chain regularly on their 90-minute drive between their home in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, where they go regularly for work and volunteering.
      • The couple reportedly stops at the drive-thru for burgers and Harry has apparently memorized the chain's famous "secret menu."

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their own new traditions now that they've settled into their lives in California. One of those traditions, apparently, is stopping at their new favorite fast food joint, In-N-Out, every time they make the 90-minute drive from their home in Santa Barbara to Los Angeles and back for work and volunteering.

        ET Online reported the royal tidbit, writing:

        "The couple has stopped by a few times on their way home from meetings and appearances. Last Monday, after the preschool garden planting, they stopped at the drive thru and all of the employees nearly lost their minds. They were all yelling and laughing, and could not believe Meghan and Harry were ordering burgers from the drive thru. Rumor has it, Harry has already learned about the secret menu."

        The secret menu is a not-so-secret (but not actually posted) set of options that patrons of the California-based fast food chain can order at In-N-Out, which has a famously short list of items on its official menu. This "secret" menu includes things like "animal style" fries, which are In-N-Out's classic fries topped with the restaurant's famous spread, a slice of cheese, and chopped grilled onions. No word yet on which secret menu items Harry is personally obsessed with though.

