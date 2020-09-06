Apparently, since moving to California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a new favorite place to eat: In-N-Out Burger.

Harry and Meghan reportedly stop at the fast food chain regularly on their 90-minute drive between their home in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, where they go regularly for work and volunteering.

The couple reportedly stops at the drive-thru for burgers and Harry has apparently memorized the chain's famous "secret menu."

ET Online reported the royal tidbit, writing:

"The couple has stopped by a few times on their way home from meetings and appearances. Last Monday, after the preschool garden planting, they stopped at the drive thru and all of the employees nearly lost their minds. They were all yelling and laughing, and could not believe Meghan and Harry were ordering burgers from the drive thru. Rumor has it, Harry has already learned about the secret menu."

The secret menu is a not-so-secret (but not actually posted) set of options that patrons of the California-based fast food chain can order at In-N-Out, which has a famously short list of items on its official menu. This "secret" menu includes things like "animal style" fries, which are In-N-Out's classic fries topped with the restaurant's famous spread, a slice of cheese, and chopped grilled onions. No word yet on which secret menu items Harry is personally obsessed with though.

