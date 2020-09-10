Today's Top Stories
Jessica Mulroney Said She Deleted That Meghan Markle Photo Due to "Bullying and Hatred"

By Emily Dixon
toronto, on may 31 jessica mulroney and actress meghan markle attends the instagram dinner held at the mars discovery district on may 31, 2016 in toronto, canada photo by george pimentelwireimage
George PimentelGetty Images

    Jessica Mulroney just addressed the photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding that she posted then deleted last month, blaming the deletion on "bullying and hatred." In August, Mulroney posted a photo of one of her sons walking behind Meghan (her twins, Brian and John, served as pageboys at the wedding), with the caption, "I see this and pure joy." Shortly afterwards, the photo disappeared.

    As Vanity Fair reports, Mulroney took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to discuss the post. "People often ask why I delete certain posts. The amount of bullying and hatred I’ve had to put up with for 3 years….I’m tired of looking at it," she wrote. "Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups…stop acting like teenagers. Real women don’t put down other women."

    Mulroney came under fire in June after Canadian influencer Sasha Exeter called her out for weaponizing her "textbook white privilege" against her. After Exeter called on influencers to use their platform to challenge racism, Mulroney reportedly contacted brands to discourage them from working with her, and subsequently threatened Exeter with legal action after she spoke out online, according to Exeter. As a result, Mulroney was fired as a contributor to Good Morning America, while her CTV show, I Do Redo, was canceled.

