Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will both take part in the rescheduled Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read, which will now stream on Thursday, September 17.

Aniston and Pitt both appeared in a first look at the virtual table read, in a photo shared by Dane Cook on Instagram.

The event was initially scheduled for August 21, but was postponed due to "insurmountable" technical difficulties.

Take a deep breath, Brad and Jennifer fans: A new photo just emerged of the former couple reuniting on screen, as part of the Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read. And while it's not exactly an intimate reunion—they're sharing the screen with ten other cast members—it's very cute all the same! Enjoy:

The live table read of the cult 1982 movie, organized by Dane Cook, was initially intended to stream on August 21, as a fundraiser for Sean Penn's coronavirus relief nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and the criminal justice charity REFORM Alliance. But technical difficulties forced the event's postponement, according to the Hollywood Reporter; Cook said in a statement, "We want to deliver the absolute best night of entertainment possible and raise money for two incredible organizations. The technical issues were insurmountable. Class will be back in session soon."

The new date? This Thursday, September 17, at 9 p.m. E.T./6 p.m. P.T. You can watch Brad and Jennifer reunite on CORE's Facebook or TikTok. Alongside Aniston, Pitt, and Cook, the table read will also star (another deep breath): John Legend, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, Ray Liotta, and original Fast Times cast member Sean Penn.

What a year it's been for Brad and Jennifer (friend)shippers: First, that adorable encounter at the SAG Awards, and now an onscreen reunion! Set your alarms for Thursday!

