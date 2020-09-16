Today's Top Stories
Tracee Ellis Ross Proved That Neon Pink and Yellow Are the Perfect Combination

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california september 17 tracee ellis ross attends popsugar x abc embrace your ish event at goya studios on september 17, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy SussmanGetty Images
  • Tracee Ellis Ross shared another superlative outfit on Instagram: a pink pleated Pyer Moss set, paired with neon yellow stilettos.
  • She reposted the throwback look to celebrate Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond winning American Menswear Designer of the Year at the CFDA Awards.
  • Ross has some major news to celebrate herself: She's just signed a multiyear deal with ABC Signature.

    I might be being a bit dramatic, but I really believe I would die to possess Tracee Ellis Ross' closet and general sense of style (providing, of course, that I got a bit of time to wear the clothes before said death). I came to this conclusion thanks to one of her recent Instagram posts, in which she wears a bright pink pleated Pyer Moss blouse and trousers, paired with neon yellow stilettos (I'm guessing Louboutin, based on a hint of red bottom.) It is possibly my favorite Tracee outfit of all time, and I say this as somebody who has marveled at everything she's ever worn. Behold:

    The photo's actually a throwback from October, which Ross reposted to celebrate Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond's big win at the CFDA Awards, where he won American Menswear Designer of the Year. She also shared previous pink looks by Christopher John Rogers, who won American Emerging Designer of the Year, and Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who won International Women's Designer of the Year.

    Ross, meanwhile, has some huge news to celebrate herself: As Variety reports, she's just signed a multiyear deal to house her production company, Joy Mill Entertainment, at ABC Signature, which also produces Black-ish. She'll be producing content for broadcast, cable, and streaming, and despite living in London, I will absolutely find a way to watch every last bit of it.

    The brand is expanding y’all! Been waiting to share this. I love using storytelling as a way to connect and celebrate humanity. As an actor, I’ve had the joy of inhabiting nuanced and dynamic roles. As an executive producer, I am able to build stories, gather creatives and shape worlds as a way to illuminate different realities. How wonderful to be expanding my journey as a storyteller and content creator at my home studio, #ABCSignature at @disneytvstudios. Jonnie Davis, Tracy Underwood, and their team have been incredible collaborators, and I am eager to continue our shared journey and thrilled to bring in Adriana Ambriz as Joy Mill’s head of development. Joy Mill Entertainment, my production company, is committed to amplifying multilayered stories that reframe assumptions about how we see ourselves and each other. Our stories will reflect humanity in their narratives, encouraging boundless freedom of expression, producing content that intentionally inspires possibility and joy in order to create connection and understanding. Stay tuned!!

    "The brand is expanding y’all!" Ross posted on Instagram. "Been waiting to share this. I love using storytelling as a way to connect and celebrate humanity. As an actor, I’ve had the joy of inhabiting nuanced and dynamic roles. As an executive producer, I am able to build stories, gather creatives and shape worlds as a way to illuminate different realities."

    "Joy Mill Entertainment, my production company, is committed to amplifying multilayered stories that reframe assumptions about how we see ourselves and each other," she continued. "Our stories will reflect humanity in their narratives, encouraging boundless freedom of expression, producing content that intentionally inspires possibility and joy in order to create connection and understanding.

