Lizzo Sent Cardi B the Sweetest Gift After News Broke of Her Divorce from Offset

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca january 26 lizzo attends the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, ca photo by david crottypatrick mcmullan via getty images
David CrottyGetty Images
  • Lizzo sent Cardi B a gorgeous bouquet of flowers after news of the latter's divorce from Offset broke earlier this week.
  • "Isn't Lizzo like the nicest person in the world? Look what she sent me!" Cardi said on her Instagram Story.
  • Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, her husband of three years, at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday.

    Well, this is extremely lovely: After news of Cardi B's divorce from husband Offset broke, Lizzo sent her a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, with an incredibly sweet note attached. "Flowers for a flower!" Lizzo wrote, as People reports. "Congrats on all your success this summer—know that you are loved and are love. P.S. I'm sending you something good this week! Love, Lizzo!"

    Cardi shared a clip of the gift on her Instagram Story, panning over the huge orange, purple, yellow, white, and green bouquet (which, coinicidentally, matched Cardi's metallic purple nails). "Isn't Lizzo like the nicest person in the world? Look what she sent me!" she said in the video. "She is just a beautiful ass person. I just love her so much. These are so pretty!" I have two further things to say: a. I am so deeply invested in this friendship and b. I desperately, desperately want to somehow be a part of it.

    Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture, at a courthouse in Atlanta on Tuesday, after three years of marriage. The marriage reportedly ended after Offset's repeated infidelity, with a source telling People, "Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby." The insider continued, "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."


