Taylor Swift Was Her Own Hair Stylist, Makeup Artist, and Stylist for the ACMs

By Emily Dixon
nashville, tennessee september 2020 editorial only not released no cover usage taylor swift attends the 55th academy of country music awards at the grand ole opry in nashville, tennessee the acm awards airs on september 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments photo by tasrightsmanagement2020getty images via getty images
TASRIGHTSMANAGEMENT2020Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift performed at the ACM (Academy of Country Music) Awards on Wednesday night, singing "Betty" live for the first time.
  • She did her own hair and makeup for the event, wearing a warm red lip and her curly hair in a low bun.
  • Swift also styled herself for the ACMs, picking out a head-to-toe Stella McCartney look.

    After over a decade in the entertainment industry, it's unsurprising that Taylor Swift has picked up a few tips and tricks about preparing for the spotlight. She put them all to good use at last night's ACM Awards: Swift did her own hair, makeup, and styling for the event, People reports.

    Swift wore head-to-toe Stella McCartney for the ceremony, according to People: She wore a sequinned burgundy turtleneck with beige high-waisted trousers, finishing the outfit with black strappy sandals with a chain ankle detail. She wore her curly hair in a low bun and kept her makeup subtle, wearing a warm orange-red lip.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    At the awards show, she performed "Betty" for the first time, from her eighth studio album folklore. During a Country Radio appearance in August, she explained the story behind the song: "[James] has lost the love of his life basically and doesn't understand how to get it back. I think we all have these situations in our lives where we learn to really, really give a heartfelt apology for the first time." She continued, "I've always loved that in music you can kinda slip into different identities and you can sing from other people's perspectives.

    "Betty," you might also be aware, revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third child to the world. "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids," Swift explained on Country Radio; that's Lively and Reynolds' children, Betty, Inez, and James. Cute!


