Gabrielle Union introduced Issa Rae's Insecure at Sunday's Emmy Awards, with a mirror rap in the style of lead character Issa Dee.

"Black Girl Magic. My girls do their duty. Plus in the love scenes they show the boys’ booties," Union rapped in the hilarious segment.

She posted the full clip on Instagram, captioning it, "Rap career launched. Your welcome."

Alas, Insecure didn't take home any Emmys on Sunday night, with the show losing out to Schitt's Creek in the outstanding comedy series category and actors Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji missing out to Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy respectively. But the show did win perhaps the greatest prize of all: An introductory mirror rap by one Gabrielle Union, performed in the style of central character Issa Dee. And because Union is a kind and generous individual, she posted the full segment on Instagram, a true gift to those of us who can't stay up past 7 p.m. on a Sunday evening.

Union started the hilarious bit by applying her makeup in the mirror (getting ready for the Emmys, one presumes) while wearing a robe and bonnet. After checking over her shoulder for any onlookers, she broke into an effusive rap about the many virtues of Insecure. "Black Girl Magic. My girls do their duty. Plus in the love scenes they show the boys’ booties," she rapped.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As husband Dwyane Wade quietly entered in the background (side note: look at that adorable "Kaavia" necklace!) Union continued, "Yeah I said what I said. The show's mad funny. Issa's trying to find herself, and Molly's got money. They’re in and out of love. It’s oh so cute to see. And did I mention in the love scenes they show the boys' booties?!" Sadly, Wade interjected with a reproachful "Gab!" when she got a bit too enthusiastic about the butts, but she still had time for a quick "Team Lawrence!" before fleeing the set. Same, Gabrielle! Team Lawrence forever!





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io