Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting a boy! Teigen accidentally let the news slip on her Instagram Story Thursday, while updating her followers on the health issues she's experiencing during pregnancy. Explaining that she has a "weak" placenta, she inadvertently referred to her baby as "he," before quickly realizing her error. "It’s so weird because the baby’s really really healthy. He’s big, he's probably going to—oops!" She captioned the clip, which she subsequently posted on her Instagram feed, "hahahahaha might as well tell you."

Teigen detailed the health complications that necessitated bed rest, explaining that she experienced them in both her prior pregnancies. "My placenta sucks. It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies," she said. "With Luna, with Miles—it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all. So he had to come out early, and Luna had to come out early—I was induced both times."

"[The baby's] growing beautifully, everything’s good, I’m feeling really good, but my placenta’s really really weak, and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot," she continued, describing her pregnancy as "pretty high risk." She added, "We just have to get my placenta healthy again and that means not moving. So I’m on complete and total 'don’t get out except to pee pee' bed rest."

Teigen went on to reassure other anxious parents to be, saying, "Just because pregnant people, all we do is worry: If you are bleeding, you’re probably just spotting, honestly. A lot of pregnant women spot. Either way, talk to your doctor, always let them know if you’re bleeding."

"But I don’t want this to throw you into a crazy spiral like it would if I heard it," she said. "Spotting is spotting and it’s totally different from what I’m going through, which is just gushing amounts of blood, honestly, OK? You would know. You would know the difference."





