Katie Holmes Just Had Lunch with Her New Boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, Jr., and His Father

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo, Jr. have taken their relationship to the next level. This week, the actress had lunch with her new boyfriend and his father, Emilio Vitolo, Sr., in New York City.

On Friday, Katie, Emilio Jr. and Emilio Sr. were all photographed having lunch together at the Vitolo family's restaurant, Emilio's Ballato, according to the Daily Mail. The lunch date represents a big relationship milestone for Katie and Emilio Jr.: She had officially met his parents...or one of them, at least.

And, if the pictures that leaked from the lunch are any indication, the meeting went perfectly. The threesome shared an intimate outdoor table and appeared to get along great.

After the big lunch date with dad, Katie and Emilio Jr. stepped out alone for a romantic stroll through NYC. The couple held hands and looked very much in love (as per usual):

Katie layered up for fall with a blue and white striped button-down shirt, a deep burgundy red jacket, and a black and white polka dot scarf, which she paired with jeans. Vitolo kept things casually stylish in light-wash jeans and a long, black overcoat.

