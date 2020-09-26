Today's Top Stories
Katie Holmes Just Had Lunch with Her New Boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, Jr., and His Father

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • On Friday, things between Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, Jr., ascended to the next level when the actress had lunch with the well-known chef and his father, Emilio Vitolo, Sr., in New York City.
    • The threesome were photographed enjoying a meal together at the Vitolo family restaurant, Emilio's Ballato. All three seemed happy during the lunch and Katie appeared to get along great with her boyfriend's dad.
      • After the group lunch, Katie and Emilio Jr. headed out alone for a romantic stroll through the city.

        Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo, Jr. have taken their relationship to the next level. This week, the actress had lunch with her new boyfriend and his father, Emilio Vitolo, Sr., in New York City.

        On Friday, Katie, Emilio Jr. and Emilio Sr. were all photographed having lunch together at the Vitolo family's restaurant, Emilio's Ballato, according to the Daily Mail. The lunch date represents a big relationship milestone for Katie and Emilio Jr.: She had officially met his parents...or one of them, at least.

        And, if the pictures that leaked from the lunch are any indication, the meeting went perfectly. The threesome shared an intimate outdoor table and appeared to get along great.

        new york, new york september 25 l r katie holmes, emilio vitolo jr and emilio vitolo sr are seen in soho on september 25, 2020 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
        GothamGetty Images

        After the big lunch date with dad, Katie and Emilio Jr. stepped out alone for a romantic stroll through NYC. The couple held hands and looked very much in love (as per usual):

        new york city, ny september 25 katie holmes and emilio vitolo jr are seen out for a walk on september 25, 2020 in new york city, new york photo by lrnycmegagc images
        MEGAGetty Images

        Katie layered up for fall with a blue and white striped button-down shirt, a deep burgundy red jacket, and a black and white polka dot scarf, which she paired with jeans. Vitolo kept things casually stylish in light-wash jeans and a long, black overcoat.

