Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Shared Some Serious PDA in Central Park

Earlier this week, on Thursday, Katie Holmes was spotted on another public outing with her new man, well-known New York City chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., this time in Central Park.

Katie and Emilio got very up close and personal on the date, snuggling in close to each other on a bench in the park and even engaging in a full on make out session that was caught on camera.

Pictures of the couple's latest steamy, public date are available for your viewing pleasure at People, among other places on the web.

Ah, new love, right?

The couple's Central Park date went down on Thursday and, honestly, they were all over each other. They leaned into each and Katie wrapped an arm around Vitolo's back while they sat on a park bench with a level of closeness and intimacy that can only be described adequately with ridiculous words like "canoodling."

As she has on all of their public outings so far, Katie kept it casual in a gray tank top and skinny jeans, while Vitolo looked cozy AF in a white sweater, dark jeans, and a newsboy cap. People has pictures of the steamy make out session, but be warned: You might need to take a cold shower after viewing these.

