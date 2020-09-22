Katie Holmes and new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo have been spotted on multiple PDA-heavy outings over the past few weeks.

On Monday, Holmes and Vitolo were spotted holding hands on a walk in New York City.

The new couple drove from Holmes' house to the city's Wall Street area.

Ready for your daily Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo update? The new couple were spotted on another PDA-filled outing in New York City on Monday (though this one was a little less intense than last Thursday's, when they made out on a park bench.) As People reports, Holmes and Vitolo drove in his red Pontiac (looking extremely cute and giggly in the car) from Holmes' house to Wall Street, where they went for a stroll while holding hands.

Vitolo wore a blue v-neck sweater, dark blue jeans, black leather shoes, and a dark grey jacket (and a mask, of course), while Holmes returned to her forte: chic knitwear. This time, the knitwear came in the form of cream knitted jogging bottoms, which she wore with a white tee, light brown blazer, and white sneakers. On top, she wore a pretty FRAME blazer you can still shop. Behold:

Last week, the couple got very cozy on a bench in Central Park. Leaning into Vitolo with one arm around his shoulders and the other hand resting on his arm, Holmes kissed her new boyfriend while visibly beaming. Holmes dressed casually in a grey tank top, light blue jeans, and white sneakers, while Vitolo wore a white polo neck sweater, dark skinny jeans, a newsboy cap, and black shoes. And, because it's 2020 and all? The couple pulled down their matching face masks to kiss.





