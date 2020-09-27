Prince Charles Had a *Very* Difficult Nanny Who Got Fired After She Tried to Overrule the Queen

Even though jobs working for the royal family are often highly coveted, not everyone who ends up on the royal payroll is cut out for keeping their gig long-term.

In his new book Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch, royal author Bryan Kozlowski shares a story about Helen Lightbody, who worked as Prince Charles' nanny when he was a young boy. Lightbody ended up being fired when she tried to overrule the Queen.

According to Kozlowski, the final straw came when Charles was eight years old and the Queen ordered a pudding for Charles' menu. Lightbody decided the pudding wasn't a good idea and crossed the Queen's request off the menu.

Working for the royal family might seem like a dream job, but not everyone is cut out for it. In fact, when Prince Charles was a boy, he had a nanny who the Queen ended up having to fire.

Royal author Bryan Kozlowski shares the story in his new book Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch. The nanny in question was a woman named Helen Lightbody (which is a very British nanny name to have), and she was reportedly very particular, especially when it came to Charles' diet. Lightbody actually appears in several pictures with Charles and even with the Queen from her days on the royal staff:

[image id='0f09b0d0-49dd-43b4-afb5-1667c3bff569' mediaId='4d7c3962-f215-4cc8-ab1c-961814c84a5a' align='center' size='medium' share='' caption='' expand='' crop=''][/image][image id='479c674e-fa91-4383-bb81-4b0d4b727f6a' mediaId='12339ce3-16dd-45ac-bddf-e8bed3802d85' align='center' size='medium' share='' caption='' expand='' crop=''][/image][image id='3efda480-fbdc-432f-a747-4771a901dd40' mediaId='8c4b1e06-ed24-4ade-9454-7ca460aa189c' align='center' size='medium' share='' caption='' expand='' crop=''][/image]

"It's said [Lightbody] took pleasure in tormenting the Palace kitchen with her exacting standards," Kozlowski wrote of the former royal nanny. "Dishes for young Chrales were constantly being refused or remade based on little more than Nanny Lightbody's personal whims. The Queen eventually had enough and fired her."

[product contentProductId='c52c2e27-82d2-4e3f-a548-15c54f5db741' mediaId='7eb40829-da3c-4bf7-9303-8e6d96379c5b' align='right' size='small'][/product]

So, what finally drove the Queen to give Lightbody the boot? According to Kozlowski, it all came down to the pudding incident.

"In 1956, the Queen sent the nursery a simple request that Charles, then eight years old, be given a special pudding she thought he might like," Kozlowski writes. "nanny Lightbody refused, crossed the dessert from the menu, and incurred the Crown's wrath. Nobody crosses out the Queen's request."

That's a lesson to live by.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io