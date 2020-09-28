Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a series of sweet new photos over the weekend, in which the Cambridges and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis meet David Attenborough in the Kensington Palace gardens.

For the meeting, Kate wore a belted denim midi dress by Gabriela Hearst.

The Marley dress is made from repurposed denim, Vogue reports.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all met David Attenborough last week, the Cambridges revealed with a series of sweet photos shared on Instagram. William and Attenborough saw an outdoor preview of upcoming movie David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, after which Attenborough visited the Cambridges in the Kensington Palace gardens (and gifted Prince George a giant shark tooth).

Meeting Attenborough, as their expressions in the photos suggest, was a big deal for the Cambridge kids. In the upcoming documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All, William and Kate meet with Attenborough, and Kate reveals her children weren't thrilled to be left behind. "The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren’t coming," she says, as People reports. "They are massive fans."

Kate, always a fan of a theme, incorporated the subject of conservation into her outfit. She wore the Marley denim midi dress by Gabriela Hearst, as Vogue reports, which is made from repurposed denim. The dress, an ideal transitional fall style, features rolled up sleeves and a silver horsebit belt.

Alas, in a now familiar refrain, Kate's exact dress is sold out pretty much everywhere (damn that Kate Effect!) Happily, Gabriela Hearst produces a range of extremely similar styles in different prints and fabrics, all with that horsebit belt included. Try the Vera dress in white cotton-voile:

Or the Jane in blue checked cotton:

Or the bolder Claudia, in print-blocked floral silk-twill:

