Today's Top Stories
1
Finding Self-Worth in My Self-Harm Scars
2
How to Help Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor
3
Spring 2021's Best Trends: Bras, Cutouts, Florals
4
Natural Moisturizers to Leave You Glowing
5
The Insta-Worthy Places to Visit in October

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Kate Middleton Championed Sustainable Fashion in a Denim Midi Dress

By Emily Dixon
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a series of sweet new photos over the weekend, in which the Cambridges and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis meet David Attenborough in the Kensington Palace gardens.
  • For the meeting, Kate wore a belted denim midi dress by Gabriela Hearst.
  • The Marley dress is made from repurposed denim, Vogue reports.

    Kate Middleton, Prince William, and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all met David Attenborough last week, the Cambridges revealed with a series of sweet photos shared on Instagram. William and Attenborough saw an outdoor preview of upcoming movie David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, after which Attenborough visited the Cambridges in the Kensington Palace gardens (and gifted Prince George a giant shark tooth).

    Meeting Attenborough, as their expressions in the photos suggest, was a big deal for the Cambridge kids. In the upcoming documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All, William and Kate meet with Attenborough, and Kate reveals her children weren't thrilled to be left behind. "The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren’t coming," she says, as People reports. "They are massive fans."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    Kate, always a fan of a theme, incorporated the subject of conservation into her outfit. She wore the Marley denim midi dress by Gabriela Hearst, as Vogue reports, which is made from repurposed denim. The dress, an ideal transitional fall style, features rolled up sleeves and a silver horsebit belt.

    Alas, in a now familiar refrain, Kate's exact dress is sold out pretty much everywhere (damn that Kate Effect!) Happily, Gabriela Hearst produces a range of extremely similar styles in different prints and fabrics, all with that horsebit belt included. Try the Vera dress in white cotton-voile:

    Matches Fashion
    Vera ladder-lace cotton-voile shirt dress
    Gabriela Hearst matchesfashion.com
    $1,790.00
    SHOP NOW

    Or the Jane in blue checked cotton:

    Matches Fashion
    Jane belted checked-cotton midi shirt dress
    Gabriela Hearst matchesfashion.com
    $1,750.00
    SHOP NOW

    Or the bolder Claudia, in print-blocked floral silk-twill:

    Matches Fashion
    Claudia floral-print silk-twill midi shirt dress
    Gabriela Hearst matchesfashion.com
    $2,400.00
    SHOP NOW

    Related Stories
    Duchess Kate & Prince William Share New Photos
    Kate Wore a Necklace in Tribute to Her Children
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Irina Shayk Just Shared a Jaw-Dropping Selfie
    Apple's Hilarious Reaction to Gwyneth's Nude Photo
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Chrissy Was Hospitalized For Excessive Bleeding
    Jordyn Woods Talked About Being Publicly Shamed
    Sophie Turner Shared Her Personal Pregnancy Pics
    Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude on Her 48th Birthday
    The Queen Fired a Nanny Who Tried to Overrule Her
    Gigi Hadid Apparently Gave Birth on a Farm
    Harry & Meghan Want to Go Back to the UK This Year
    Adele Shares Previously Unseen Photos on Instagram