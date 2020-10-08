Megan Thee Stallion shared a gorgeous holographic eye makeup look on Instagram, the work of Fenty Beauty's Priscilla Ono.

Meg wore a dramatic cat eye with what looks like holographic foil applied to create a '60s-esque cut crease.

"Y’all know I loveee to do my own makeup but today @priscillaono killed it," Meg wrote on Instagram.

There's no better source of beauty inspiration than Megan Thee Stallion, whose makeup, typically her own work, is so reliably stunning that she's now the Global Ambassador for Revlon. While Fenty Beauty makeup artist Priscilla Ono took over for her latest look, it's just as flawless as we've come to expect from Meg. Ono created a '60s-esque vision with a dramatic cat eye and a holographic cut crease, and while there is absolutely no chance of me ever successfully recreating it at home, I will still gaze longingly at this eye makeup at least four times a day for the next several weeks!

Ono shared a video of Meg's makeup, complete with glowing skin and a glossy lip, on her own Instagram page—but alas, I have scrolled through every comment and she has yet to reveal exactly how she created that metallic cut crease.

The look was likely created for a shoot to promote Meg's upcoming collection with Fashion Nova, as she spoke about next month's launch in an Instagram video. "What’s up hotties, it’s Megan Thee Stallion, AKA the Hot Girl Coach, and on November the 18th I am launching my new collection with Fashion Nova," she said. "We got tall girl clothes, short girl clothes, thick girl clothes, skinny girl clothes, puppy clothes—whatever kind of clothes you want to wear, we got it." Megan Thee Stallion puppy clothes?! Cool, guess I'd better buy myself a dog.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

