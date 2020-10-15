Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and 1 Cheeky Zoom Call
2
Miu Miu Launches Upcycled Vintage Collection
3
Enduring Breast Cancer in a Covid-19 World
4
Dazzling Makeup Looks From the Spring Runways
5
Lizzo Used the BBMAs to Speak Out About Suppresion

Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow Talked About Their Worst On-Screen Kisses

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny april 18 actresses l r gwyneth paltrow and kate hudson attend the tiffany co blue book ball at rockefeller center on april 18, 2013 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for tiffany co
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

    How many times have you seethed with envy when an actor kisses your number one celebrity obsession on-screen? Well, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow's latest revelations might help you temper that rage a little. On the latest episode of Paltrow's Goop podcast, the pair got extremely candid about their worst on-screen kisses, People reports—and Hudson's story in particular is profoundly unpleasant.

    Asked by Paltrow about her best on-screen kiss, Hudson replied, "You know, I feel like I kind of haven't had the best kissers," adding, "I feel like I should have had better ones." While she shared many an on-screen kiss with Matthew McConaughey, Hudson said, the exact circumstances of said kisses tended to ruin the magic. "The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it's like, I mean, it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind, or things are just... like when we were kissing in the end of Fool's Gold, we're like, in the ocean, we like, had the plane crash," she said. "He just had snot all over his face." Lovely!

    embargoed for publication in uk tabloid newspapers until 48 hours after create date and time xxx arrives at the uk premiere of 'fool's gold', at the vue cinema on april 10, 2008 in london, england
    Dave M. BenettGetty Images

    Paltrow's offering was Robert Downey Jr., her Iron Man co-star. "Like with Robert, like when I kissed him and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" she said. "This is literally like kissing my brother."

    The actors did end the conversation on a more tantalizing note, however, with Paltrow asking Hudson, "Is there a famous person that you've had a thing with that the world does not know about?" Hudson's response: "Yeah. Doesn't everybody? If they said no, they're lying. Come on... It's amazing the things you do get away with." Kate! Tell us who it is!


    Related Stories
    Kate Hudson Just Launched a Line of Supplements
    Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude on Her 48th Birthday
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Harry and William Argued Over Meghan's Vogue Cover
    Gal Gadot Addressed That "Imagine" Video
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Meghan Shared What Makes Her Feel Proud of Herself
    William Once Broke Up With Kate Over the Phone
    Twitter Loved Kelly Clarkson Hosting the BBMAs
    John Dedicated His BBMA Performance to Chrissy
    Lizzo Used the BBMAs to Speak Out About Suppresion
    Twitter Reactions to Sia's Wild Billboard Look
    Billie Eilish Responds to Being Body Shamed
    Elizabeth Hurley Is Glowing In New IG Pic