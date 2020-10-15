Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow got very candid about their worst on-screen kisses during the latest episode of Paltrow's Goop podcast.

Hudson said Matthew McConaughey was among her worst, while Paltrow cited Robert Downey Jr.

"I feel like I kind of haven't had the best kissers," Hudson said.

How many times have you seethed with envy when an actor kisses your number one celebrity obsession on-screen? Well, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow's latest revelations might help you temper that rage a little. On the latest episode of Paltrow's Goop podcast, the pair got extremely candid about their worst on-screen kisses, People reports—and Hudson's story in particular is profoundly unpleasant.

Asked by Paltrow about her best on-screen kiss, Hudson replied, "You know, I feel like I kind of haven't had the best kissers," adding, "I feel like I should have had better ones." While she shared many an on-screen kiss with Matthew McConaughey, Hudson said, the exact circumstances of said kisses tended to ruin the magic. "The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it's like, I mean, it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind, or things are just... like when we were kissing in the end of Fool's Gold, we're like, in the ocean, we like, had the plane crash," she said. "He just had snot all over his face." Lovely!

Dave M. Benett Getty Images

Paltrow's offering was Robert Downey Jr., her Iron Man co-star. "Like with Robert, like when I kissed him and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" she said. "This is literally like kissing my brother."

The actors did end the conversation on a more tantalizing note, however, with Paltrow asking Hudson, "Is there a famous person that you've had a thing with that the world does not know about?" Hudson's response: "Yeah. Doesn't everybody? If they said no, they're lying. Come on... It's amazing the things you do get away with." Kate! Tell us who it is!





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io