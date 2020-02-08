Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Trolled Each Other with 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Throwbacks

This weekend, former costars Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey took to Instagram to playfully troll each other.

The actors share throwback pictures from their rom-com, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and took opposite sides about the movie's infamous "love fern" in their captions.

The movie came out 17 years ago, in 2003.

It's been 17 long years since How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days made its glorious, fern and Chinese Crested-filled debut.

In case you need a refresher, the 2003 rom-com starred Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughy as people caught in the middle of a classic screwball comedy style ruse. Kate played a magazine writer tasked with writing the titular how-to piece by actually picking up a guy and driving him away screaming in no more than a week and a half. Matthew, on the other hand, played an ad exec who, desperate to prove he had what it took to market to women, took a bet that he could make any woman fall madly in love with him in the same 10 day period.

Obvious problematic plot-related issues aside, hilarity ensues as Kate does everything she can to be the craziest, neediest, most repellant caricature of a woman she can imagine, all while Matthew refuses to break things off with her, lest he lose said bet (and the big diamond account that the winner is set to head up).

It's a damn good time and, almost two decades later, an enduring modern classic in the rom-com genre to boot. If you're still obsessed with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, you're not alone. In fact, the film's stars are still low-key obsessed with it too.

On Friday, Matthew McConaughey took to Instagram to hilariously throw it back to the flick on its 17th anniversary, sharing a picture of his and Kate's characters and their infamous "love fern" from the movie.

"That damn fern," he captioned the shot, tagging his former costar, Kate Hudson, too.

Kate replied almost instantaneously with a tears of joy emoji:

And reshared the photo with her own take on FernGate:

"That damn fern...? That damn fern?!?! YOU LET IT DIE! ❤️" she wrote, in all caps so you can just imagine her character, Andie Anderson, shrieking the words dramatically.

Is there a sequel to be told here? Because, if so, I'm willing to pre-purchase my ticket right now.

