Celebs Join the #MyNameIs Movement on Twitter After GOP Senator Mocks Kamala Harris Pronunciation

- The hashtag #MyNameIs is trending on Twitter in response to a viral video featuring GOP Senator David Perdue mocking the pronunciation of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris' name.
- "Kamala or Kamala-mala-mala-mala, I don’t know. Whatever," Perdue says in the clip, which was filmed at a Trump rally in Georgia.
- Several celebrities have joined in on the movement, taking to Twitter to share the origins and meanings behind their names in solidarity.
Celebrities are coming together to share the meanings and origins behind their names as part of the #MyNameIs hashtag on Twitter. The movement started after a video of GOP Senator David Perdue openly mocking vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ name went viral recently.
"Kamala or Kamala-mala-mala-mala, I don’t know. Whatever," Perdue says during the video, filmed at a Trump rally in Georgia.
Jon Ossoff, who is currently running against Perdue to represent Georgia in the Senate, took to Twitter to decry the comments.
"My opponent, GOP Sen. David Perdue of anti-Semitic attack ad infamy, just mocked Sen. Harris' name as 'Kamala-mala-mala-whatever' at a Trump rally," he tweeted along with a clip of the moment. "We are so much better than this."
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
In the wake of the video going viral, the #MyNameIs trend took off on Twitter as people shared the stories behind their own names in solidarity with Harris. Here are some of the celebrities who have joined in on the movement.
Daniel Dae Kim
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Kal Penn
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Debra Messing
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Lea Thompson
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Michelle Kwan
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Patton Oswalt
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Billy Baldwin
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Kayleigh Roberts
Contributor
Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io