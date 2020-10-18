Celebs Join the #MyNameIs Movement on Twitter After GOP Senator Mocks Kamala Harris Pronunciation

The hashtag #MyNameIs is trending on Twitter in response to a viral video featuring GOP Senator David Perdue mocking the pronunciation of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris' name.

"Kamala or Kamala-mala-mala-mala, I don’t know. Whatever," Perdue says in the clip, which was filmed at a Trump rally in Georgia.

Several celebrities have joined in on the movement, taking to Twitter to share the origins and meanings behind their names in solidarity.

Jon Ossoff, who is currently running against Perdue to represent Georgia in the Senate, took to Twitter to decry the comments.

"My opponent, GOP Sen. David Perdue of anti-Semitic attack ad infamy, just mocked Sen. Harris' name as 'Kamala-mala-mala-whatever' at a Trump rally," he tweeted along with a clip of the moment. "We are so much better than this."

My opponent, GOP Sen. David Perdue of anti-Semitic attack ad infamy, just mocked Sen. Harris' name as "Kamala-mala-mala-whatever" at a Trump rally.



We are so much better than this. pic.twitter.com/9AvoQK4RdN — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 16, 2020

In the wake of the video going viral, the #MyNameIs trend took off on Twitter as people shared the stories behind their own names in solidarity with Harris. Here are some of the celebrities who have joined in on the movement.

Daniel Dae Kim

#MyNameIs Daniel Dae Hyun Kim, or in Korean, 김대현. It means “great and powerful one.” My name is not “Macaca” or “Kung Flu.”

And @sendavidperdue, her name is not “Kamala Mala Mala I Don’t Know Whatever.” #Respect. One more reason to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) October 18, 2020

Kal Penn

#MyNameIs Kalpen. I started going by Kal Penn to help me get a job & am more than happy to give @SenDavidPerdue some tips on finding a new one of his own. https://t.co/Jeaizw4k2z — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) October 18, 2020

Debra Messing

Lea Thompson

.#MyNameIs Lea Thompson. It's pronounced LEE Ah. My mom spelled it that way because my dad was stationed in Pearl Harbor. It is a Hawaiian spelling she said. My mother had respect, not contempt for other cultures. So please join me in voting for #BidenHarris2020 #IWillVote — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) October 18, 2020

Michelle Kwan

#MyNameIs Michelle Wing Kwan & in Chinese pinyin it's pronounced Guan Ying Shan. It means beautiful, strong and smart. What's not beautiful, strong or smart is mocking ppl for their 'foreign sounding' names. Join me in voting for @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris instead #Iwillvote — Michelle Kwan (@MichelleWKwan) October 17, 2020

Patton Oswalt

#MyNameIs Patton. It’s an English name that means “fighter’s town,” which makes no sense. It can also mean “Son of Patrick.” My dad’s name is Larry. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 18, 2020

Billy Baldwin

#MyNameIs Billy… just Billy.

I’m an Irish mutt who grew up on Long Island.



Get ready for the Scranton knuckle sandwich that’s coming on Election Day @PerdueSenate



Your allegiance to Trump is gonna cause a bloodbath at the ballot box that will be felt for generations to come. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 17, 2020

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

