Tracee Ellis Ross Matched Her Mask to Her Pyer Moss Sneakers in a Sunny Yellow Look

By Emily Dixon
hollywood, california february 07 tracee ellis ross arrives at the tom ford aw20 show at milk studios on february 07, 2020 in hollywood, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images
  • Tracee Ellis Ross paired Pyer Moss sneakers with a matching yellow face mask in a new Instagram post.
  • Ross contrasted the bright yellow pieces with an electric blue pantsuit.
  • The sneakers haven't yet dropped in the white and yellow colorway Ross wore, while sadly, the black and yellow version has already sold out.
  • You can, however, get your hands on Ross' super cute mask.

    Yes, it's me again, and yes, I'm once again extolling the virtues of yet another astonishing outfit curated by one Tracee Ellis Ross. But I truly have no choice in the matter: If Ross will keep wearing flawless looks, which is a given, then I am compelled to obsess over them, even if, at this point, I'm starting to look like a desperate fangirl. Forgive me, Tracee! I have no choice in the matter!

    Anyway, the look in question. Ross shared a photo of herself sitting in a store next to a display of her Pattern Beauty haircare products—and whether the result of advance planning or happy circumstance, her outfit corresponded perfectly with Pattern's signature yellow shade. Ross wore an electric blue pantsuit with futuristic white and yellow sneakers and a yellow velvet face mask, completing the look with gold hoop earrings. "Found a mask to match my kicks. Thank you @kerbito @pyermoss for these fly ass otherworldly shoes," she captioned the post.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Ross wore the Sculpt sneakers by Pyer Moss, the label helmed by Kerby Jean-Raymond (aka @kerbito, as tagged by Ross)—but alas, you might struggle to get your hands on a pair just yet. The sneakers, the first shoe from Pyer Moss, dropped in their original black and yellow colorway earlier this month, and, unsurprisingly, they promptly sold out. The white and yellow version worn by Ross, meanwhile, hasn't been released yet, but it seems fair to assume they'll disappear from shelves just as quickly. Keep an eye on the Pyer Moss Instagram account to stay updated on future drops.

    Ross' mask, however, is available to purchase, in a pack of three from Lele Sadoughi. Shop the cute set below:

    Lele Sadoughi
    Set of 3 Golden Flower Face Masks
    Lele Sadoughi
    $40.00
    SHOP NOW


