$1,150 Bottega Veneta Pumps Have Carried Tracee Ellis Ross Through Her Entire 'Black Mirror' Press Tour
Never underestimate the value of a signature piece.
As fast fashion reaches an all-time high (and mid-level brands an all-time low), it's more important than ever to acknowledge the value of a signature accessory. Whether that's a one-of-a-kind vintage bag or a leather bomber jacket you wear on repeat (ahem, Hailey Bieber), everyone should own a singular item that sets them apart from the crowd. For Tracee Ellis Ross, that item is Bottega Veneta's Canalazzo Pump.
The $1,150 shoe style has been on repeat for the last week straight, as Ross promotes the newest season of Netflix's dystopian thriller series Black Mirror. Thus far, she's matched the glove-style heels with four separate outfits styled by Karla Welch—and the number just keeps growing.
The latest look came on April 9, when Ross stepped out for yet another stop on her New York City press tour. She was literally dressed head to toe in Bottega Veneta designs, with everything from her sculpturesque earrings (the $1,600 Ellipse) to her leather-clad shoes hailing from the luxury label.
This time around, Ross wore a burnt orange top trimmed with leather and a flouncy midi skirt, with Bottega Veneta's Small Arco Leather Tote. But when she first stepped out, the actor was dressed in a different look entirely.
Ross retained her accessories, but traded out everything in between. She wore a boxy button-down and a pleated high-low skirt from the brand's Spring 2025 runway—neither of which are yet available to the public.
Two days prior, on April 7, Ross was seen sporting the shoes once again. She wore them with two different looks on that day, too, starting out with a leather skirt set from Entire Studios.
Not long after, she swapped for another all-leather look, this time in noir. Though her dress was a Brandon Maxwell creation, Ross still styled it with her beloved Bottega pumps (and another Bottega Veneta bag, for good measure).
The message is clear: A good pair of plain black pumps can truly get you through anything.
Shop Tracee Ellis Ross's Luxury Looks
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
