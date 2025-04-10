$1,150 Bottega Veneta Pumps Have Carried Tracee Ellis Ross Through Her Entire 'Black Mirror' Press Tour

Never underestimate the value of a signature piece.

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen on April 09, 2025 in New York City wearing an orange jacket and bottega veneta heels
(Image credit: Getty Images)
As fast fashion reaches an all-time high (and mid-level brands an all-time low), it's more important than ever to acknowledge the value of a signature accessory. Whether that's a one-of-a-kind vintage bag or a leather bomber jacket you wear on repeat (ahem, Hailey Bieber), everyone should own a singular item that sets them apart from the crowd. For Tracee Ellis Ross, that item is Bottega Veneta's Canalazzo Pump.

The $1,150 shoe style has been on repeat for the last week straight, as Ross promotes the newest season of Netflix's dystopian thriller series Black Mirror. Thus far, she's matched the glove-style heels with four separate outfits styled by Karla Welch—and the number just keeps growing.

The latest look came on April 9, when Ross stepped out for yet another stop on her New York City press tour. She was literally dressed head to toe in Bottega Veneta designs, with everything from her sculpturesque earrings (the $1,600 Ellipse) to her leather-clad shoes hailing from the luxury label.

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen on April 09, 2025 in New York City wearing an orange jacket and bottega veneta heels

Tracee Ellis Ross wears a full Bottega Veneta look in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This time around, Ross wore a burnt orange top trimmed with leather and a flouncy midi skirt, with Bottega Veneta's Small Arco Leather Tote. But when she first stepped out, the actor was dressed in a different look entirely.

Ross retained her accessories, but traded out everything in between. She wore a boxy button-down and a pleated high-low skirt from the brand's Spring 2025 runway—neither of which are yet available to the public.

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen on April 9, 2025 in New York City.

Earlier that day, she wore a similarly oversized 'fit also from the brand.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two days prior, on April 7, Ross was seen sporting the shoes once again. She wore them with two different looks on that day, too, starting out with a leather skirt set from Entire Studios.

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen on April 7, 2025 in New York City.

On April 7, she wore the same shoes with a leather skirt set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not long after, she swapped for another all-leather look, this time in noir. Though her dress was a Brandon Maxwell creation, Ross still styled it with her beloved Bottega pumps (and another Bottega Veneta bag, for good measure).

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen outside NBC Studios on April 07, 2025 in New York City.

She later changed into an all-black look, styled with the same shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The message is clear: A good pair of plain black pumps can truly get you through anything.

