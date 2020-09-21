There's usually a lot of pressure on the Emmys, but this year it's a little more relaxed. That's because everyone, save for the few presenters who came on briefly, is tuning into the award show from home. Some celebrities slipped into their fashion pajamas while others dressed as if there was an actual red carpet to walk. Tracee Ellis Ross fell into the latter bucket. The actress wore a dramatic plunging neckline gold dress from Alexandre Vauthier with multiple tiers of ruffles and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.

Instead of posing for the paparazzi, Ross smiled in personal photos she posted to her Instagram before showing up briefly to the award show. The actress did incorporate a makeshift red carpet as a prop though—brilliant—plus she wore a face mask in one of the shots alongside her dress.

Though Ross did not win Best Actress for a Comedy (that went to Catherine O'Hara of Schitt's Creek), she definitely made it on to our best dressed list at the Emmys tonight. Other stars who dressed up dressed up include Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon. Meanwhile, Regina King made a powerful statement with her Breonna Taylor t-shirt.

Marina Liao Marina Liao is the fashion news editor at MarieClaire.com, where she covers celebrity style (from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes), fashion trends, and shopping advice, plus conducts original interviews with industry insiders.

