Today's Top Stories
1
Regina King Wore a Breonna Taylor Shirt to Emmys
2
Self-Care Products to Treat Yourself To
3
Where Senators Stand on Replacing RBG in 2020
4
'Schitt's Creek' Swept the 2020 Emmys
5
Put an Edgy Twist on All the Fall Favorites

Tracee Ellis Ross' Alexandre Vauthier Dress Makes Her Look Like a Queen

Gold suits her.

By Marina Liao
tracee ellis ross
Courtesy of traceeellisross

There's usually a lot of pressure on the Emmys, but this year it's a little more relaxed. That's because everyone, save for the few presenters who came on briefly, is tuning into the award show from home. Some celebrities slipped into their fashion pajamas while others dressed as if there was an actual red carpet to walk. Tracee Ellis Ross fell into the latter bucket. The actress wore a dramatic plunging neckline gold dress from Alexandre Vauthier with multiple tiers of ruffles and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.

Instead of posing for the paparazzi, Ross smiled in personal photos she posted to her Instagram before showing up briefly to the award show. The actress did incorporate a makeshift red carpet as a prop though—brilliant—plus she wore a face mask in one of the shots alongside her dress.

Though Ross did not win Best Actress for a Comedy (that went to Catherine O'Hara of Schitt's Creek), she definitely made it on to our best dressed list at the Emmys tonight. Other stars who dressed up dressed up include Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon. Meanwhile, Regina King made a powerful statement with her Breonna Taylor t-shirt.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Emmys 2020
The Best Reactions to Zendaya's Emmy Win
Zendaya Wore Two Stunning Outfits for Emmys Night
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2020 Emmys Had a Confusing Vibe
'Schitt's Creek' Swept the 2020 Emmys
Regina King Wore a Breonna Taylor Shirt to Emmys
The Best Celebrity Instagrams From The 2020 Emmys
What Celebs Are Wearing to the Emmys...From Home
The Emmys Will Have a Red Carpet This Year
What Everyone Wore to the Emmys After-Parties
Blake Paid Tribute to Leighton During the Emmys