Harry said he had "no idea" about the existence of unconscious bias because of his "upbringing and education," adding, "It took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes."

Prince Harry said he had "no idea" about unconscious bias and learned about racism after "living a day or a week in [his] wife's shoes" in a GQ interview with anti-racism activist Patrick Hutchinson. Hutchinson, also an author and fitness instructor, rose to prominence in June when he lifted a far-right counter-protestor to safety at a protest in London.

"Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed," Harry said. "And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes."

"First of all you have to be willing to listen and have the conversation, have those uncomfortable conversations, because it is an uncomfortable conversation," Hutchinson said.

Harry and Hutchinson also spoke about the role of the media, a subject the Sussexes have focused on in recent public speaking engagements. "People consume news and if that news is being given to you with an element of bias, then it's almost impossible to break free of that and be able to recognise where that bias comes from," Harry said.

"That's why the media outlets have a huge responsibility to be pushing the right narrative, as well as these huge corporations and organisations," Hutchinson said. "They have such a huge part to play in all of this, you know? Because they're the ones that create the systemic racism. It's them that create it, so it's up to them to do what's right."





