Joe Jonas headed out with baby daughter Willa for a stroll around Los Angeles over the weekend.

Jonas wore a "Vote" face mask for the outing.

He covered Willa's stroller with a light blanket, presumably to prevent paparazzi photographing his daughter.

Becoming parents for the first time under the hungry gaze of millions of fans can't be the easiest thing to navigate, but Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seem to have it down. The couple never publicly announced Turner's pregnancy, nor have they spoken about welcoming baby Willa or released photos of their new arrival. And while there seems to be no avoiding the paparazzi on their strolls around the neighborhood, Jonas and Turner have reliably ensured their daughter isn't photographed, covering her stroller with a light blanket to evade the cameras.

Which is exactly what Jonas did on Saturday, as the Daily Mail reports, when he took Willa out for a stroll. And he issued an important reminder, too, courtesy of his current favorite face mask, which reads "VOTE." See the photos here.

Although the new parents haven't spoken about their new lives with Willa, an insider told Hollywood Life that things are going swimmingly. "Becoming parents has brought Joe and Sophie even closer," the source said, adding, "They are both head over heels in love with their little girl."

"Sophie has adjusted to motherhood wonderfully and she is loving every moment of it. She has always had this really chill vibe about her and that really hasn’t changed since giving birth," the insider continued.. "She has such a calm demeanor about her and has taken on this new chapter like a pro. Joe has been a total hands on dad the entire way. He’s more than a support system, he’s an equal partner and they make a great team."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

