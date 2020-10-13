Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took a walk with new baby Willa in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Turner pushed Willa in a stroller, which she covered with a white blanket.

The new parents wore hoodies and matching "Vote" masks.

Another cute Turner-Jonas sighting to report! On Sunday, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted taking a walk with new baby Willa in Los Angeles, near their home in the Royal Oaks gated community in Encino. Turner pushed Willa, who arrived in July, in a stroller covered with a thin white blanket (most likely to protect her daughter from the prying lenses of the paparazzi). See the photos over at the Daily Mail.

Turner and Jonas corresponded in similar outfits: Turner wore a New York hoodie, while Jonas wore a hoodie with a print of Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Pez Dispenser" painting. The new parents wore matching face masks which, appropriately, read "Vote."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Things are reportedly going extremely well in the Turner-Jonas household, with both thoroughly enjoying parenthood. Speaking to Hollywood Life, an insider said, "Becoming parents has brought Joe and Sophie even closer," continuing, "They are both head over heels in love with their little girl."

"Sophie has adjusted to motherhood wonderfully and she is loving every moment of it. She has always had this really chill vibe about her and that really hasn’t changed since giving birth," the source continued. "She has such a calm demeanor about her and has taken on this new chapter like a pro. Joe has been a total hands on dad the entire way. He’s more than a support system, he’s an equal partner and they make a great team."



"They are both head over heels in love with their little girl and Joe is in awe of how amazing his wife is," a second source shared. "He feels like he really hit the jackpot because she’s handled everything so well." Cute!





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io