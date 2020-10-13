Today's Top Stories
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Were Spotted on a Walk With Baby Willa

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca january 26 joe jonas and sophie turner attend the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, ca photo by david crottypatrick mcmullan via getty images
David CrottyGetty Images

    Another cute Turner-Jonas sighting to report! On Sunday, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted taking a walk with new baby Willa in Los Angeles, near their home in the Royal Oaks gated community in Encino. Turner pushed Willa, who arrived in July, in a stroller covered with a thin white blanket (most likely to protect her daughter from the prying lenses of the paparazzi). See the photos over at the Daily Mail.

    Turner and Jonas corresponded in similar outfits: Turner wore a New York hoodie, while Jonas wore a hoodie with a print of Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Pez Dispenser" painting. The new parents wore matching face masks which, appropriately, read "Vote."

    Things are reportedly going extremely well in the Turner-Jonas household, with both thoroughly enjoying parenthood. Speaking to Hollywood Life, an insider said, "Becoming parents has brought Joe and Sophie even closer," continuing, "They are both head over heels in love with their little girl."

    "Sophie has adjusted to motherhood wonderfully and she is loving every moment of it. She has always had this really chill vibe about her and that really hasn’t changed since giving birth," the source continued. "She has such a calm demeanor about her and has taken on this new chapter like a pro. Joe has been a total hands on dad the entire way. He’s more than a support system, he’s an equal partner and they make a great team."

    "They are both head over heels in love with their little girl and Joe is in awe of how amazing his wife is," a second source shared. "He feels like he really hit the jackpot because she’s handled everything so well." Cute!


