Today's Top Stories
1
My Breast Cancer Journey Took an Unexpected Turn
2
Twitter Reacts to Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation
3
Biker Jackets That Only Get Better With Age
4
The #endSARS Movement In Nigeria: What to Know
5
Queen of the Screen

Prince Harry Was Treated as a "Spare" by the Royal Family, Biographer Claims

By Emily Dixon
london, united kingdom july 10 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time prince harry, duke of sussex and prince william, duke of cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the royal air force from the balcony of buckingham palace on july 10, 2018 in london, england the 100th birthday of the raf, which was founded on on 1 april 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new queens colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over buckingham palace photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Prince Harry was treated worse than Prince William by the royal family, royal biographer Robert Lacey claimed in a recent interview.
  • William was prioritized because he was the heir to the throne, while Harry was "pushed ever outwards" as he grew older, Lacey alleged.
  • "I would say William has been more kindly treated than Harry has been, but that has always been the fate of the spare," he said.

    Prince Harry received poorer treatment from the royal family than Prince William because he was not the heir to throne, royal historian and Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey alleged in a recent interview. While Harry and William received similar amounts of attention as children, Harry was "pushed ever outwards" by the royals as he grew older, Lacey said.

    Speaking on the podcast Pod Save the Queen, as the Express reports, Lacey noted that William was the heir while Harry was the "spare," which had a direct impact on the way the royals treated him. "I would say William has been more kindly treated than Harry has been, but that has always been the fate of the spare," Lacey said. "Harry follows, sadly, in the tradition of Princess Margaret or Prince Andrew as number twos in the system, who are treated harshly by the logic of the royal system which actually favors the main bloodline."

    "When they are born and are young and children, the spare is always so close to the centre of things and it is their destiny, through life, to be pushed ever outwards," he continued. "In technical terms, of course, they go down the line of succession. From Harry being right next to William in the succession, he is down to six, seven, eight or so." At present, Harry is sixth in line to the throne, following Prince Charles, Prince William, and William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.


    Related Stories
    Meghan and Harry Have Launched Their Website
    Meghan and Harry Opened Up About Online Hate
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    See a Romantic New Photo from Beatrice's Wedding
    Cardi B Called Out Racist Reactions to Her Birkins
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant With Her First Child
    Blake Lively Reacts to Gossip Girl's Identity
    Harry Said He Didn't Understand Unconscious Bias
    Joe Jonas Took a Stroll With Daughter Willa
    Lizzo Stuns With Bright Red Hair and Bangs
    William and Kate Are Hiring a Live-In Staff Member
    Gigi Hadid Says She Voted With Her BB
    Will Asked His Uncle to Talk to Harry About Meghan