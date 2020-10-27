Prince Harry was treated worse than Prince William by the royal family, royal biographer Robert Lacey claimed in a recent interview.

William was prioritized because he was the heir to the throne, while Harry was "pushed ever outwards" as he grew older, Lacey alleged.

"I would say William has been more kindly treated than Harry has been, but that has always been the fate of the spare," he said.

"I would say William has been more kindly treated than Harry has been, but that has always been the fate of the spare," Lacey said. "Harry follows, sadly, in the tradition of Princess Margaret or Prince Andrew as number twos in the system, who are treated harshly by the logic of the royal system which actually favors the main bloodline."

"When they are born and are young and children, the spare is always so close to the centre of things and it is their destiny, through life, to be pushed ever outwards," he continued. "In technical terms, of course, they go down the line of succession. From Harry being right next to William in the succession, he is down to six, seven, eight or so." At present, Harry is sixth in line to the throne, following Prince Charles, Prince William, and William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.







