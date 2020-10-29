Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Have Broken Up

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski have split, Page Six reports.

News of their relationship broke in August, though they were first spotted together in November 2019.

"It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be," an insider said.

Things have come to an end for Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski, according to Page Six. An insider told the site that the relationship ended "a while back" and is now "totally over," adding, "It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be."



News that Pitt was dating German model Poturalski broke in August, though they were first spotted together back in November 2019. Their relationship sparked a little controversy in September, when Pitt took Poturalski to the French estate he shares with ex Angelina Jolie, Château Miraval. Pitt and Jolie got married at the castle in 2008— and Pitt visited with his new girlfriend on his former wedding anniversary.

An insider told Us Weekly at the time, "Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina. He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will."

Poturalski was the target of internet hate throughout her relationship with Pitt, which she addressed on Instagram earlier this month. "Hey guys, I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?" she wrote. "Why? What is the benefit? Just in general, I want to understand the train of thoughts. Because I don’t get it. It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting."

"Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or don’t like their content. Easy," the model continued. "So just be nice and kind. Try."



