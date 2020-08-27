Amidst all the craziness of the ongoing divorce battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, we have some new gossip that might shed some interesting light on the whole proceeding: Pitt, who along with Jolie was declared legally single, is dating someone new. And no, it's not Jennifer Aniston, although some fans will hold out for that relationship until the end of time. It's also not other women rumored to be in Pitt's life over the past couple of years, including Sienna Miller, Charlize Theron, and Alia Shawkat (Pitt is extremely private and hadn't confirmed anything about anyone he was seeing, although a source refuted the Theron rumors). Nope, Pitt's new love is 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski, who hails from Poland and is a model splitting her time between California and Germany.

We just got an official sighting of the two, and outlets are confirming that the two are together. And Twitter has thoughts, but we'll get to that in a sec. What do we know about Poturalski so far?

Pitt and Poturalski may have been dating for nine months.

According to Us Weekly, the pair were just spotted getting off a plane and headed to Pitt's chateau property in the south of France (photos at that link, but they're very fuzzy). But Daily Mail found photos from the Hollywood Bowl way back in 2019, where the two are clearly flirting with each other—so, if that's the start of their relationship, they've been dating longer than any of us imagined.

In delightful news, Poturalski is on Instagram, but slightly less delightfully, it's not terribly revealing. It's mainly pictures of her modeling work:

But chances are a lot more eyes are going to be on her now that we know she's dating a special someone.

Poturalski is a model.

Recruited at 13 at Disneyland Paris, Poturalski's been successful in Germany, making it into the German Harper’s Bazaar and Grazia. And she just made the cover of ELLE Germany:

She goes by Nico Mary in her professional career (I wonder if that's what Pitt calls her??). She apparently speaks five languages and is a mom to son Emil, about whom she will occasionally post (sources say this is her son here).

She has posted about Black Lives Matter, child trafficking, and gun control. According to the Daily Mail, she also founded an organization that's focused on protecting sharks; Apparently before becoming a model, she'd hoped to be a marine biologist.

She's been posting about a special someone since February.

In February she posted this VERY cryptic post about missing her "love," which, if the timeline is correct could totally be Pitt:

And she mentioned a "better half" in March:

Twitter had some thoughts about the new relationship.

It seems like a toss-up: Some fans thought she looked like Jolie, some thought she looked a little like Aniston, and others thought she looked like an exact mashup of Aniston AND Jolie (I actually totally can see that last one, actually—although I kinda see Irina Shayk and Jessica Biel in there too??).

Anyone else notice how Nicole Poturalski looks like Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie combined?? 😬 — IG: FeliciaAnnCosplay (@AliciaAnnDalbec) August 26, 2020

Some drew parallels to even earlier girlfriends:

If Brad Pitt's new relationship is real, she is the type he likes. Back in'94, girlfriend Czech model Jitka Pohlodek pic.twitter.com/0mwVeyEkac — zeqbox (@zeqbox) August 27, 2020

Some fans were super-mad about how pretty she is.

Brad Pitt has a new girlfriend. She's stunning. I hate her. pic.twitter.com/MmxZz9UAqS — mona lisa vito (@_monalisavito_) August 26, 2020

How dare he??

LISTEN, brad pitt, 56, having a 27 year-old gf is gross and sad and cliche unless that gf is me, okay? — Gabriela Wilson (@gabywilson) August 26, 2020

i could not be more heartbroken rn 💔 https://t.co/mwsZSThyKc — azhar ☭ (@azhar_arale) August 26, 2020

We'll see if we get more news or—better yet—some kind of official photo of the two of them.

