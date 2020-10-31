Today's Top Stories
Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Queen Elizabeth Revealed to a Friend That Taking the Throne Cured Her of Her Anxiety

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • After she stepped into her role as Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth revealed to a friend that becoming the monarch had basically cured her of her anxiety.
      • "I don't know what it is—but I have lost all my timidity somehow in becoming Sovereign," Elizabeth reportedly said to her friend.

        For most of us, being the ruler of an entire country is a stressful job to even think about, but that just proves how amazing (and uniquely qualified for her job) Queen Elizabeth is.

        In his new book Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch, royal author Bryan Kozlowski explains that taking the throne actually put Queen Elizabeth II more at ease—at least compared to how she felt before stepping into her role as monarch, that is.

        In the book, Kozlowski writes about the calming effect that having a strong sense of purpose in life can bring. This was definitely true in the Queen's case; Kozlowski even shares an anecdote about Elizabeth saying as much herself.

        "This was plainly evident in Elizabeth's personal transformation after she embraced her calling and assumed the throne," he writes. "Previously shy and riddled with doubts about her youth and inexperience, Elizabeth the Queen 'no longer [felt] anxious or worried,' she told a friend. 'I don't know what it is—but I have lost all my timidity somehow in becoming Sovereign.'"

        So, you know, if anxiety is something you struggle with and you ever find yourself presented with the opportunity to rule an entire country and be responsible for carrying out centuries-old traditions...say yes?

