The Fab Four Will "Never Mend Their Broken Relationship," a Royal Expert Says

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, united kingdom july 10 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time meghan, duchess of sussex, prince harry, duke of sussex, prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the royal air force from the balcony of buckingham palace on july 10, 2018 in london, england the 100th birthday of the raf, which was founded on on 1 april 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new queen's colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over buckingham palace photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • The royal family has its share of family drama. Take the infamously strained relationships between the Fab Four—Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle—for example.
    • According to royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward, the young royals' relationships with each other may have gone through too much to ever fully recover.
      • Seward added during an appearance on Pod Save the Queen that she thinks it would take "an awful tragedy" to bring them together again.

        If you care even a tiny bit about the royal family, then you're probably aware that the relationship between Prince William, Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (AKA the "Fab Four") is, well...not great. The couples' relationships with each other have been strained for a while now, and at least one royal expert thinks the damage to their collective bond might just be permanent.

        During a recent appearance on the Mirror's royal podcast, Pod Save the Queen, royal expert Ingrid Seward explained:

        "You never know with family relationships. Sometimes it becomes more of an effort to try and repair it, than it is just to leave it as it is. I rather doubt that they will ever get back to how they used to be. I really don't think so. I think that's probably a broken relationship. I think perhaps if something happened to Catherine or Meghan, the boys would be together again. But as long as their ladies are there and their families are there...if there was an awful tragedy it would bring them together, but otherwise I don't think that relationship will be mended. But that is a really personal point of view and I might not be right."

        Hot take, but here's hoping that it doesn't take a horrible family tragedy to bring the Fab Four back together.

