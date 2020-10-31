The royal family has its share of family drama. Take the infamously strained relationships between the Fab Four—Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle—for example.

According to royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward, the young royals' relationships with each other may have gone through too much to ever fully recover.

Seward added during an appearance on Pod Save the Queen that she thinks it would take "an awful tragedy" to bring them together again.

If you care even a tiny bit about the royal family, then you're probably aware that the relationship between Prince William, Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (AKA the "Fab Four") is, well...not great. The couples' relationships with each other have been strained for a while now, and at least one royal expert thinks the damage to their collective bond might just be permanent.

During a recent appearance on the Mirror's royal podcast, Pod Save the Queen, royal expert Ingrid Seward explained:

"You never know with family relationships. Sometimes it becomes more of an effort to try and repair it, than it is just to leave it as it is. I rather doubt that they will ever get back to how they used to be. I really don't think so. I think that's probably a broken relationship. I think perhaps if something happened to Catherine or Meghan, the boys would be together again. But as long as their ladies are there and their families are there...if there was an awful tragedy it would bring them together, but otherwise I don't think that relationship will be mended. But that is a really personal point of view and I might not be right."

Hot take, but here's hoping that it doesn't take a horrible family tragedy to bring the Fab Four back together.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io