Well, this is incredibly sad. Prince Charles' troubled relationship with Princess Diana had a profound impact on sons Prince William and Prince Harry, according to royal biographer Robert Lacey in new book Battle of Brothers. And a young William reportedly got into heated arguments with his father, taking his mother's side when conflict arose between his parents.

"I hate you, Papa. I hate you so much," Lacey alleges William once shouted at Charles, according to Us Weekly. In a heartbreaking detail, William reportedly added, "Why do you make Mummy cry all the time?"

In a 1995 BBC Panorama interview with journalist Martin Bashir, Diana discussed how she explained her divorce from Charles to her sons. "William asked me what had been going on, and could I answer his questions, which I did," she reflected. "He said, 'Was that the reason why our marriage had broken up?' And I said, 'Well, there were three of us in this marriage, and the pressures of the media was another factor, so the two together were very difficult.' But although I still loved Papa, I couldn't live under the same roof as him, and likewise with him."

Diana also gave William some profound advice about his future love life, she revealed. "I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life you must hang onto it and look after it," she said. "And if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it."

