Prince Harry asked Buckingham Palace for a wreath to be laid in his name at the Cenotaph, the British national memorial to fallen service members, on Remembrance Sunday.

Courtiers declined Harry's request, according to the Sunday Times, because he is no longer a senior member of the royal family.

Harry was reportedly "deeply saddened" by the palace's decision.

Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family just suffered another blow: According to the Sunday Times, Buckingham Palace refused Harry's request to participate from a distance in the royal ceremony on Remembrance Sunday, the British day of memorial for fallen service members. Harry reportedly asked that a wreath be laid in his name at the Cenotaph, the London war memorial where official Remembrance Sunday events take place. But while Prince Charles and Prince William laid wreaths, Harry's request was declined by courtiers because "he is no longer representing the monarchy," the Sunday Times reports.

Harry, a British Army veteran, was reportedly "deeply saddened" by the palace's decision, which the Times calls "the clearest sign yet that his official links to the royal family are permanently severed." According to the newspaper, the Queen "was not made aware of her grandson’s wish."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In honour of #RemembranceSunday, the Sussexes privately visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery earlier today. The couple laid flowers picked from their garden at the gravesites of two Commonwealth soldiers, one who served in the @AusAirForce and one from the @cdnartillery. pic.twitter.com/h3YbGoOAh1 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 8, 2020

Harry and Meghan Markle privately commemorated Remembrance Sunday in California, visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery to lay flowers at the graves of Commonwealth soldiers. According to Harper's Bazaar, the Sussexes also placed a wreath at the cemetery's obelisk, with a plaque reading, "In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country."

The Duke of Sussex added a personal message to the wreath, which read, "To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you." An insider told Harper's Bazaar, "It was important to the duke and duchess to be able to personally recognize Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io