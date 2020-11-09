Today's Top Stories
1
Kamala Harris Wears Suffragette White in Victory
2
The Big Business of Activism
3
Work Outfits For WFH or IRL
4
Katie and Meghan's Favorite Bag Brand Is On Sale
5
How I Mental Health by Christy Turlington

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

The Royals Denied Harry’s Request to Take Part in Remembrance Sunday

By Emily Dixon
london, england october 29 prince harry, duke of sussex attends the launch of team uk for the invictus games the hague 2020 at honourable artillery company on october 29, 2019 in london, england hrh is patron of the invictus games foundation photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Prince Harry asked Buckingham Palace for a wreath to be laid in his name at the Cenotaph, the British national memorial to fallen service members, on Remembrance Sunday.
  • Courtiers declined Harry's request, according to the Sunday Times, because he is no longer a senior member of the royal family.
  • Harry was reportedly "deeply saddened" by the palace's decision.

    Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family just suffered another blow: According to the Sunday Times, Buckingham Palace refused Harry's request to participate from a distance in the royal ceremony on Remembrance Sunday, the British day of memorial for fallen service members. Harry reportedly asked that a wreath be laid in his name at the Cenotaph, the London war memorial where official Remembrance Sunday events take place. But while Prince Charles and Prince William laid wreaths, Harry's request was declined by courtiers because "he is no longer representing the monarchy," the Sunday Times reports.

    Harry, a British Army veteran, was reportedly "deeply saddened" by the palace's decision, which the Times calls "the clearest sign yet that his official links to the royal family are permanently severed." According to the newspaper, the Queen "was not made aware of her grandson’s wish."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Harry and Meghan Markle privately commemorated Remembrance Sunday in California, visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery to lay flowers at the graves of Commonwealth soldiers. According to Harper's Bazaar, the Sussexes also placed a wreath at the cemetery's obelisk, with a plaque reading, "In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country."

    The Duke of Sussex added a personal message to the wreath, which read, "To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you." An insider told Harper's Bazaar, "It was important to the duke and duchess to be able to personally recognize Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives."

    Related Stories
    Harry & Meghan Privately Honored Remembrance Day
    Harry Was Treated as a "Spare" by the Royals
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    The 'Side Hustle' Stars Take Our Trivia Challenge
    Victoria Trolled David Over His Choice of Shoes
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Gigi Hadid Shared a Sweet Selfie With Her Daughter
    See a Rare Childhood Photo of Princess Diana
    Harry & Meghan Privately Honored Remembrance Day
    Kendall Wore a Sports Bra Shopping with Hailey
    Alex Trebek Dies at 80 After Battle with Cancer
    Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' Monologue Got Very Serious
    Katie and Meghan's Favorite Bag Brand Is On Sale
    Kate Middleton Makes a Surprise Appearance