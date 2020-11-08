Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Privately Visited an L.A. Cemetery in Honor of Remembrance Day

On Sunday, November 8, people in the United Kingdom and Commonwealth countries celebrated Remembrance Sunday to honor those who have died in the line of duty while serving in the Armed Forces.

The royal family traditionally makes a public appearance at the annual Remembrance Day service to mark the occasion and did so in the U.K. today, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still in the United States, but marked the occasion privately themselves by visiting a cemetery in Los Angeles to visit the graves of fallen Commonwealth soldiers.

During the private visit, Harry and Meghan laid flowers from their own garden at the gravesites of two Commonwealth soldiers, one who served in the Royal Australian Air Force and another who served in the Canadian Artillery, royal correspondent Omid Scobie revealed on Twitter.

In a series of tweets on Sunday afternoon, Scobie shared details about the Sussexes' Remembrance Day outing, as well as pictures the couple shared with the public to mark the day.

According to Scobie, Harry and Meghan "placed wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque inscribed with the words: 'In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Deference of Their Country.' Harry message on the wreath read, 'To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you.'"

"It was important to the duke and duchess to be able to personally recognize Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives," a source close to the couple told Harper's Bazaar

Remembrance Day hold special meaning to the Sussexes as Harry service for 10 years in the British Army and Meghan’s grandfather, Alvin Ragland, served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

