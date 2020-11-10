Today's Top Stories
Katie Holmes Paired Double Denim With a Celebrity Favorite Sandal

By Emily Dixon
new york, new york november 09 katie holmes is seen in chelsea on november 09, 2020 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

    As a staunch fan of double denim, I have no choice but to applaud any celebrity who champions the unjustly maligned look—and Katie Holmes is the latest example. As Vogue reports, Holmes headed out in New York City Monday in a very denim-centric ensemble, wearing a bleached blue denim shirt with rolled up sleeves and relaxed blue denim jeans, accessorizing with a brown leather tote and, naturally, a black face mask.

    While much of her look was relaxed and casual, her choice of footwear stepped things up a notch, injecting a bold jolt of color into the outfit. Holmes wore a pair of bright yellow quilted leather mules by Bottega Veneta, one of 2020's most coveted styles. Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and a host of other style icons have also worn Bottega's quilted mules, as Vogue notes. Shop the exact style below:

    Holmes recently landed the November cover of Vogue Australia, and instead of sitting down for an interview, she contributed a diary-style article about her experience of the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote about spending lockdown with daughter Suri, reflecting, "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

    Holmes also shared her hopes for a changed world after the pandemic recedes. "My fingers are crossed that what began as shock will end in hope," she wrote. "And that our deepened empathy towards one another is what we will carry with us into 2021 and beyond."

