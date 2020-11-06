Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I've had little urge to shop (I've just been spending a lot of time in the comfy clothes I already own), but that's changing with the arrival of fall/winter. I've been getting inspired by the new knit sweaters, chunky platform boots, and cool outerwear available, particularly leather trenches. I've spotted this style on everyone from Kaia Gerber to now Katie Holmes and I'm convinced I need this classic piece too. It's already proving to be a staple for ladies of all ages and makes you look put together and fashionable.

Leather Coat in Bordeux Magda Butrym magdabutrym.com $3,670.00 SHOP IT

Holmes, specifically, was spotted wearing a leather coat in the "bordeux" color from Magda Butrym. (She paired it with a two-tone tan and green Strathberry bucket bag.) The coat has a slightly loose fit and features a detachable waist belt and buttoned cuffs. The dark brown/wine color looked so good that I barely even took a glance at who she was with: her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Back to the coat. It's currently shoppable in multiple sizes for $3,670. If the price is not within your budget, however, I found similar brown leather trenches to shop ahead. Though first, we're going to examine Holmes' beauty of an outerwear. This coat has no bad angles. At all. Let the photos below demonstrate:

Holmes wore it all buttoned up and cinched the day before:

Shop similar options:

