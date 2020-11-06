Today's Top Stories
Katie Holmes' Magda Butrym Leather Trench Is a Fall Must-Have

A classic.

By Marina Liao
celebrity sightings in new york city november 5, 2020
Robert KamauGetty Images

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I've had little urge to shop (I've just been spending a lot of time in the comfy clothes I already own), but that's changing with the arrival of fall/winter. I've been getting inspired by the new knit sweaters, chunky platform boots, and cool outerwear available, particularly leather trenches. I've spotted this style on everyone from Kaia Gerber to now Katie Holmes and I'm convinced I need this classic piece too. It's already proving to be a staple for ladies of all ages and makes you look put together and fashionable.

Holmes, specifically, was spotted wearing a leather coat in the "bordeux" color from Magda Butrym. (She paired it with a two-tone tan and green Strathberry bucket bag.) The coat has a slightly loose fit and features a detachable waist belt and buttoned cuffs. The dark brown/wine color looked so good that I barely even took a glance at who she was with: her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Back to the coat. It's currently shoppable in multiple sizes for $3,670. If the price is not within your budget, however, I found similar brown leather trenches to shop ahead. Though first, we're going to examine Holmes' beauty of an outerwear. This coat has no bad angles. At all. Let the photos below demonstrate:

celebrity sightings in new york city november 5, 2020
Robert KamauGetty Images
celebrity sightings in new york city november 05, 2020
Raymond HallGetty Images

Holmes wore it all buttoned up and cinched the day before:

new york city, ny november 04 katie holmes is seen on november 4, 2020 in new york city photo by lrnyc megagc images
MEGA
new york city, ny november 04 katie holmes is seen on november 4, 2020 in new york city photo by lrnyc megagc images
MEGA

Shop similar options:

