Emilio Vitolo Gushed Over Girlfriend Katie Holmes on His Instagram Story

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny november 05 katie holmes and boyfriend emilio vitolo jr seen out and about in manhattan on november 5, 2020 in new york city photo by robert kamaugc images
Robert KamauGetty Images
  • Katie Holmes' boyfriend Emilio Vitolo praised her Vogue Australia cover on Instagram.
  • In a rare social media confirmation of their relationship, he shared the cover to his Instagram Story, writing, "YAZZZ BABY."
  • Holmes wrote for Vogue Australia about her experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Katie Holmes is the latest cover star of Vogue Australia, posing for a stunning cover shoot and writing for the magazine about "hope, positivity and embracing the simple joys." Her cover received a rapturous response from one person in particular: new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo, who praised Holmes on Instagram in a rare social media confirmation of their relationship. Sharing the cover on Instagram, as Us Weekly reports, he added the caption, "YAZZZ BABY" alongside a series of heart eyes emojis.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    “The world has shifted and taken on a new shape and I believe we have become better people,” says @katieholmes212, who stars on the cover of #VogueAustralia’s November issue, wearing @the.peterdo and @muglerofficial. “The absence of routine, the revelation of truths that lie just below the surface, the challenge of moving forwards despite fear, and the willingness to be open to what our new world will be, are realities that have connected us all. My fingers are crossed that what began as shock will end in hope.” Visit the link in our bio to see every picture from the November cover shoot and read the accompanying cover story written by #KatieHolmes, where she describes the strength, connection and empathy she witnessed and that binds us as we face 2021. Photographed by @bec_parsons, styled by @jilliandavison, collage by @cynthia.swanson.studio, Vogue Australia, November 2020.

    A post shared by Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia) on

    Holmes wrote a diary-esque article for Vogue Australia, sharing her experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. She reflected on spending more time with daughter Suri, writing, "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

    "The world has shifted and taken on a new shape and I believe we have become better people," Holmes continued. "The absence of routine, the revelation of truths that lie just below the surface, the challenge of moving forwards despite fear, and the willingness to be open to what our new world will be, are realities that have connected us all."

    "My fingers are crossed that what began as shock will end in hope," she concluded. "And that our deepened empathy towards one another is what we will carry with us into 2021 and beyond."

