Katie Holmes' boyfriend Emilio Vitolo praised her Vogue Australia cover on Instagram.

In a rare social media confirmation of their relationship, he shared the cover to his Instagram Story, writing, "YAZZZ BABY."

Holmes wrote for Vogue Australia about her experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katie Holmes is the latest cover star of Vogue Australia, posing for a stunning cover shoot and writing for the magazine about "hope, positivity and embracing the simple joys." Her cover received a rapturous response from one person in particular: new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo, who praised Holmes on Instagram in a rare social media confirmation of their relationship. Sharing the cover on Instagram, as Us Weekly reports, he added the caption, "YAZZZ BABY" alongside a series of heart eyes emojis.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Holmes wrote a diary-esque article for Vogue Australia, sharing her experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. She reflected on spending more time with daughter Suri, writing, "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

"The world has shifted and taken on a new shape and I believe we have become better people," Holmes continued. "The absence of routine, the revelation of truths that lie just below the surface, the challenge of moving forwards despite fear, and the willingness to be open to what our new world will be, are realities that have connected us all."

"My fingers are crossed that what began as shock will end in hope," she concluded. "And that our deepened empathy towards one another is what we will carry with us into 2021 and beyond."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io