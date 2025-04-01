Katie Holmes Elevates Her Little Black Dress With a $2,450 Lipstick Red Clutch
The future of themed dressing is here.
Katie Holmes is the blueprint for timeless fashion. The actor is utterly impervious to the trend cycle, perpetually dressing for her own tastes over whatever look TikTokers are hawking at the moment. (This spring, it's the fisherman aesthetic.)
She prefers a simple button-down and a pair of jeans over a bubble skirt or other silhouette on the rise. She even retains her trend-less aesthetic on the red carpet, typically reaching for a classic little black dress.
On March 31, Holmes played to her strengths for the opening night of Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway. She reached for her favorite night-out look: a floor-length LBD from Aflalo, paired with stand-out accessories.
Her most notable choice was a $2,450 patent leather clutch from Métier, which came in a glossy shade of crimson red. The four-figure bag acted as an anchor for the look, tying into the play's overall color story—of which scarlet is a main theme. (For proof, just look at the step-and-repeat behind her.)
Métier's leather bags, designed at the label's London headquarters, are more often spotted in Holmes's street style. The $4,350 Vérité City Bag is one of the roomiest styles in her day-to-day repertoire, competing with her Khaite Amelia bag and Madewell totes.
Holmes allowed her bag to hold focus, opting for subdued gold hoops and bracelets with simple peep-toe mules. Brie Welch, the actor's longtime stylist, once again coordinated the look.
Holmes has an uncanny ability to make fashion's most-worn styles feel brand new. She'll pair up her pinstripe top with a contrasting print or even wear it backward, but what she's most known for is stacking on powerful accessories like her Métier clutch. Recently, the star has tapped polka dot handkerchiefs, belted bags, futuristic statement earrings, and metallic belts to make even her most understated 'fit feel noteworthy.
Add last night's understated, yet memorable look to the list.
Shop Katie Holmes's Elegant Red Carpet Look
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
