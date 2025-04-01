Katie Holmes is the blueprint for timeless fashion. The actor is utterly impervious to the trend cycle, perpetually dressing for her own tastes over whatever look TikTokers are hawking at the moment. (This spring, it's the fisherman aesthetic.)

She prefers a simple button-down and a pair of jeans over a bubble skirt or other silhouette on the rise. She even retains her trend-less aesthetic on the red carpet, typically reaching for a classic little black dress.

On March 31, Holmes played to her strengths for the opening night of Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway. She reached for her favorite night-out look: a floor-length LBD from Aflalo, paired with stand-out accessories.

Katie Holmes wore a plain black dress for the Broadway debut of Glengarry Glen Ross. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aflalo Maren Dress in Viscose $600 at Aflalo

Her most notable choice was a $2,450 patent leather clutch from Métier, which came in a glossy shade of crimson red. The four-figure bag acted as an anchor for the look, tying into the play's overall color story—of which scarlet is a main theme. (For proof, just look at the step-and-repeat behind her.)

Métier's leather bags, designed at the label's London headquarters, are more often spotted in Holmes's street style. The $4,350 Vérité City Bag is one of the roomiest styles in her day-to-day repertoire, competing with her Khaite Amelia bag and Madewell totes.

Métier Parallel 22 Glossy Calfskin Classic Red $2,450 at Métier

Holmes allowed her bag to hold focus, opting for subdued gold hoops and bracelets with simple peep-toe mules. Brie Welch, the actor's longtime stylist, once again coordinated the look.

She accessorized with octagonal hoops paved with diamonds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes has an uncanny ability to make fashion's most-worn styles feel brand new. She'll pair up her pinstripe top with a contrasting print or even wear it backward, but what she's most known for is stacking on powerful accessories like her Métier clutch. Recently, the star has tapped polka dot handkerchiefs, belted bags, futuristic statement earrings, and metallic belts to make even her most understated 'fit feel noteworthy.

Add last night's understated, yet memorable look to the list.

Shop Katie Holmes's Elegant Red Carpet Look

