Sienna Miller will always be the ultimate boho-chic muse. Now that the free-spirited fashion trend is being revived on the runways by forebears like Chloé and Isabel Marant, it's only right that the Alfie alum has returned to her tousle-haired, gauzy-shirted roots.

On April 1, Miller attended a breakfast held by bridal designer Savannah Miller at the Four Seasons hotel in London, England. She seized the opportunity to show off her boho 2.0 aesthetic through a denim-on-denim outfit accessorized with plenty of suede. The crown jewel of the 43-year-old actor's Canadian tuxedo was a long denim duster jacket that instantly reminded me of the studded denim trench coat Katie Holmes was spotted wearing in March, as well as the EB Denim trench Taylor Swift donned for a girls' night out in 2023.

Sienna Miller pairs a denim duster jacket with wide-leg jeans, a suede tote bag, and suede Gucci Mary Jane flats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miller matched her denim duster to a pair of wide-leg jeans with front patch pockets. She cinched her sailor jeans with a brown leather belt, then tucked a Mick Jagger-worthy sheer blue and pink paisley blouse into her trousers for good measure. Beneath her 70s-inspired shirt, she layered a nude camisole for added coverage.

Nili Lotan Nili Lotan Cecily Silk Blouse $890 at Nili Lotan

Of course, no bohemian ensemble would be complete without a nod to the suede trend, which first exploded on the fall 2024 runways at Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, Ralph Lauren, and Anna Sui. But clearly, the textural leather material can be styled alongside florals and lighter fabrics for spring. Here, Miller opted for a set of camel brown suede Gucci horsebit Mary Janes and a leather-trimmed suede tote bag.

Gucci Gucci Suede Horsebit Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $990 at Bergdorf Goodman

Hereu Hereu Calella Suede and Leather Tote Bag $580 at Bergdorf Goodman

In the early aughts, the British muse would have likely topped everything off with a studded belt and a wide-brimmed hat if not a full-on flower crown. This year's take on boho, however, emphasizes a more pared-back approach to accessorizing. Same goes for Miller's effortless glam, which paired a Jane Birkin-esque naked manicure with her signature flaxen waves. Needless to say, nostalgia looks good on her.