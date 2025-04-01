Sienna Miller Debuts Her Boho-Chic 2.0 Aesthetic in a Double Denim Outfit
The 'Alfie' alum styled a Canadian tuxedo with hints of suede.
Sienna Miller will always be the ultimate boho-chic muse. Now that the free-spirited fashion trend is being revived on the runways by forebears like Chloé and Isabel Marant, it's only right that the Alfie alum has returned to her tousle-haired, gauzy-shirted roots.
On April 1, Miller attended a breakfast held by bridal designer Savannah Miller at the Four Seasons hotel in London, England. She seized the opportunity to show off her boho 2.0 aesthetic through a denim-on-denim outfit accessorized with plenty of suede. The crown jewel of the 43-year-old actor's Canadian tuxedo was a long denim duster jacket that instantly reminded me of the studded denim trench coat Katie Holmes was spotted wearing in March, as well as the EB Denim trench Taylor Swift donned for a girls' night out in 2023.
Miller matched her denim duster to a pair of wide-leg jeans with front patch pockets. She cinched her sailor jeans with a brown leather belt, then tucked a Mick Jagger-worthy sheer blue and pink paisley blouse into her trousers for good measure. Beneath her 70s-inspired shirt, she layered a nude camisole for added coverage.
Of course, no bohemian ensemble would be complete without a nod to the suede trend, which first exploded on the fall 2024 runways at Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, Ralph Lauren, and Anna Sui. But clearly, the textural leather material can be styled alongside florals and lighter fabrics for spring. Here, Miller opted for a set of camel brown suede Gucci horsebit Mary Janes and a leather-trimmed suede tote bag.
In the early aughts, the British muse would have likely topped everything off with a studded belt and a wide-brimmed hat if not a full-on flower crown. This year's take on boho, however, emphasizes a more pared-back approach to accessorizing. Same goes for Miller's effortless glam, which paired a Jane Birkin-esque naked manicure with her signature flaxen waves. Needless to say, nostalgia looks good on her.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
