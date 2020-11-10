Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Shared Daughter Luna's "Beautiful" Response to Baby Jack's Ashes

By Emily Dixon
new york, new york june 23 luna legend joins chrissy teigen onstage during popsugar playground at pier 94 on june 23, 2019 in new york city photo by monica schippergetty images for popsugar and reed exhibitions
Monica SchipperGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen shared daughter Luna's moving response to baby Jack's ashes in an Instagram post Monday.
  • Luna placed a teddy bear around the box containing Jack's ashes, and left a piece of her "favorite snack"—Pirate's Booty—on top of the box for him.
  • "I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it," Teigen wrote.

    Well, this is incredibly lovely. Chrissy Teigen posted on Instagram Monday after the family received baby Jack's ashes—and shared daughter Luna's "beautiful" response. Teigen posted a video of the thoughtful tribute Luna left for Jack, as well as a clip of her "incredibly empathetic little mini" speaking to the ashes. Jack, Teigen and John Legend's third child, was stillborn in late September.

    "This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen," Teigen says in her first Instagram video, filming the box containing Jack's ashes standing next to a teddy bear. "We just got baby Jack's ashes back, so they're in here for now with some blessed holy Thai string."

    "Luna put a little therapy bear around him, and the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate's Booty," Teigen continues, pointing out the snack resting on top of the box. "I can't... I don't know, she's amazing."

    In the second video, Luna sits next to Jack's ashes and introduces herself. "I'm Luna. How you doing today?" she says.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "im just thinking a lot about jack today," Teigen captioned the Instagram post. "our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way."

    "I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it," she continued. "I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot."

