Miley Cyrus Slides Into a Feathered Snakeskin Mini Dress and a $4,100 Valentino Bag

Her 'Something Beautiful' era is also her most serpentine.

Miley Cyrus looked gorgeous as she exited her hotel in Paris, taking a moment to greet excited fans and sign autographs during her stylish outing in the city.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Miley Cyrus is squarely in her Something Beautiful era and a clear pattern is emerging. The cornerstones of her press tour wardrobe have been sultry little black dresses, retro runway pieces, glam-rock curls, and a whole lot of snakeskin.

Cyrus continued that bold dressing streak today, in yet another wild look. While in Paris on June 17, the pop star greeted fans wearing a healthy helping of serpentine scales. She sported a gray-tinted snakeskin mini dress made from a thick, knit fabric. The fitted number featured long sleeves, a short hemline, and a plumed ruff made of blue and gray feathers.

Though the dress certainly made a statement all on its own, in classic Miley fashion, she didn't stop the theatrics there. She also wore white floral tights with a pair of matching pumps—each of which had a white rosette tacked to its ankle strap.

Miley Cyrus leaving her paris hotel in a snakeskin dress

Miley Cyrus wore a knit snakeskin dress in Paris, styled with a Valentino bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While many would have reached for silver add-ons to complement the outfit's blue undertones, Cyrus went in the complete opposite direction. She wore a pair of jumbo gold hoops, which mimicked the gleaming hardware on her designer handbag.

The $4,100 piece was made from glossy black leather, which added a lone color contrast to her otherwise meticulously color-coded 'fit. The style is a newer design from Valentino Garavani featuring a classic front-flap silhouette and a modern, elongated shoulder strap.

Valentino Garavani Vain Bag With Handle in Shiny Calfskin
Valentino Garavani
Vain Bag With Handle in Shiny Calfskin

The look isn't too far off from an ensemble Cyrus wore last month. In May, she hosted an event with Spotify and debuted a skin-tight bustier-style dress from Ludovic De Saint Sernin.

Miley Cyrus attends An Evening with Miley Cyrus Presented by Spotify at The Metrograph on May 06, 2025 in New York City

Last month, the singer hosted a Spotify event wearing a similarly reptilian dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This era just keeps getting better and better.

Shop Snakeskin Dresses Inspired By Miley Cyrus

Ember Sequin Dress
Retrofête
Ember Sequin Dress

Banks Halter Top
LIONESS
Banks Halter Top

Mahina | Snake Print Square-Neck Maxi Dress
Club L London
Snake Print Square-Neck Maxi Dress

Naked Wardrobe, Naked Animal Print Maxi Dress
Naked Wardrobe
Naked Animal Print Maxi Dress

Snakeskin Effect Sleeveless Mini Shift Dress
Emporio Armani
Snakeskin Effect Sleeveless Mini Shift Dress

Minju Mini Dress
h:ours
Minju Mini Dress

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.