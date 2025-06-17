Miley Cyrus Slides Into a Feathered Snakeskin Mini Dress and a $4,100 Valentino Bag
Her 'Something Beautiful' era is also her most serpentine.
Miley Cyrus is squarely in her Something Beautiful era and a clear pattern is emerging. The cornerstones of her press tour wardrobe have been sultry little black dresses, retro runway pieces, glam-rock curls, and a whole lot of snakeskin.
Cyrus continued that bold dressing streak today, in yet another wild look. While in Paris on June 17, the pop star greeted fans wearing a healthy helping of serpentine scales. She sported a gray-tinted snakeskin mini dress made from a thick, knit fabric. The fitted number featured long sleeves, a short hemline, and a plumed ruff made of blue and gray feathers.
Though the dress certainly made a statement all on its own, in classic Miley fashion, she didn't stop the theatrics there. She also wore white floral tights with a pair of matching pumps—each of which had a white rosette tacked to its ankle strap.
While many would have reached for silver add-ons to complement the outfit's blue undertones, Cyrus went in the complete opposite direction. She wore a pair of jumbo gold hoops, which mimicked the gleaming hardware on her designer handbag.
The $4,100 piece was made from glossy black leather, which added a lone color contrast to her otherwise meticulously color-coded 'fit. The style is a newer design from Valentino Garavani featuring a classic front-flap silhouette and a modern, elongated shoulder strap.
The look isn't too far off from an ensemble Cyrus wore last month. In May, she hosted an event with Spotify and debuted a skin-tight bustier-style dress from Ludovic De Saint Sernin.
This era just keeps getting better and better.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.