Miley Cyrus Slides Into a Feathered Snakeskin Mini Dress and a $4,100 Valentino Bag

Miley Cyrus is squarely in her Something Beautiful era and a clear pattern is emerging. The cornerstones of her press tour wardrobe have been sultry little black dresses, retro runway pieces, glam-rock curls, and a whole lot of snakeskin.

Cyrus continued that bold dressing streak today, in yet another wild look. While in Paris on June 17, the pop star greeted fans wearing a healthy helping of serpentine scales. She sported a gray-tinted snakeskin mini dress made from a thick, knit fabric. The fitted number featured long sleeves, a short hemline, and a plumed ruff made of blue and gray feathers.

Though the dress certainly made a statement all on its own, in classic Miley fashion, she didn't stop the theatrics there. She also wore white floral tights with a pair of matching pumps—each of which had a white rosette tacked to its ankle strap.

Miley Cyrus wore a knit snakeskin dress in Paris, styled with a Valentino bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

While many would have reached for silver add-ons to complement the outfit's blue undertones, Cyrus went in the complete opposite direction. She wore a pair of jumbo gold hoops, which mimicked the gleaming hardware on her designer handbag.

The $4,100 piece was made from glossy black leather, which added a lone color contrast to her otherwise meticulously color-coded 'fit. The style is a newer design from Valentino Garavani featuring a classic front-flap silhouette and a modern, elongated shoulder strap.

Valentino Garavani Vain Bag With Handle in Shiny Calfskin $4,100 at Valentino

The look isn't too far off from an ensemble Cyrus wore last month. In May, she hosted an event with Spotify and debuted a skin-tight bustier-style dress from Ludovic De Saint Sernin.

Last month, the singer hosted a Spotify event wearing a similarly reptilian dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This era just keeps getting better and better.

