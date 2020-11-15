Montel Williams Addressed His Dating History with Kamala Harris Back in 2019

Earlier this month, Senator Kamala Harris made history when she became Vice President-elect Kamala Harris following Joe Biden's defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

This week, vintage pictures of Harris and former boyfriend (and former talk show host) Montel Williams have been going viral on Twitter, but it isn't the first time the photos have made the rounds online.

“@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what?” Williams tweeted in 2019 when the photos previously went viral. “I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

Today in Things You Never Would Have Dreamed in a Million Years: Kamala Harris dated Montel Williams back in the day. True story.

Vintage pics of the pair together have been breaking the internet, spreading like virtual wildfire on Twitter, and generally blowing people's minds this week, but this isn't actually news, apparently. The same mind-blowing pic made the rounds on Twitter in 2019, according to Us Weekly—and Williams addressed his dating history with the trailblazing Democrat then.

The Fact that Kamala Dated Montel and it seems like no one remembers lol pic.twitter.com/gmo81HwS9B — ig: OhHiPretty (@_REALbossbabe) November 13, 2020

Ashley Williams, Montel Williams, and Kamala Harris in 2001. Ron Galella, Ltd. Getty Images

Still, some on Twitter are struggling to process this information:

Them: you forgot Kamala Dated Montel: Me back then: pic.twitter.com/Pdw45PlWMQ — Quarantine Thick 🤸🏾‍♀️ (@quarantinethick) November 13, 2020

Vice President elect Kamala Harris makes history as the first Vice President in history to date Montel Williams. pic.twitter.com/qeDqW9KnOD — Manny Thee Stallion (@MannyBuckley) November 13, 2020

Did you know Kamala Harris used to data Montel Williams in 2001? I don’t know why I find that so hilarious pic.twitter.com/o1gb6bM44G — President-elect BrotherJoe (@Joeagne) November 10, 2020

Kamala dated Montel Williams?!? Is that who I think it is on the left???? https://t.co/S9qV7V8BRC pic.twitter.com/tmZ9neaX9Q — Dalal (@Lilydalal) November 14, 2020

Yall: kamala dated montel

Me, 24 years old: pic.twitter.com/U1b0hk0QKA — I could in fact, be dumber (@CouldBeDumber) November 13, 2020

Did y’all know Vice President Kamala Harris dated Montel Williams back in the day 🤯! pic.twitter.com/raRjfuCMDk — Tanielle’s Way ♓️ (@baileyparkertan) November 12, 2020

When you find out Kamala Harris used to date Montel Williams pic.twitter.com/F5PQ1uXlUz — “Will you shut up, man?“ (@DrewF01880952) November 13, 2020

Reporter: “Vice President Harris, could you please talk about what your experience was like with Mr. Montel Williams?”



Kamala: ... pic.twitter.com/HfNkGog68r — Phai Huynh🏁 (@phai_huynh) November 13, 2020

The more you know, right?

