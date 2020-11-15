Montel Williams Addressed His Dating History with Kamala Harris Back in 2019

- Earlier this month, Senator Kamala Harris made history when she became Vice President-elect Kamala Harris following Joe Biden's defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
- This week, vintage pictures of Harris and former boyfriend (and former talk show host) Montel Williams have been going viral on Twitter, but it isn't the first time the photos have made the rounds online.
- “@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what?” Williams tweeted in 2019 when the photos previously went viral. “I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”
Today in Things You Never Would Have Dreamed in a Million Years: Kamala Harris dated Montel Williams back in the day. True story.
Vintage pics of the pair together have been breaking the internet, spreading like virtual wildfire on Twitter, and generally blowing people's minds this week, but this isn't actually news, apparently. The same mind-blowing pic made the rounds on Twitter in 2019, according to Us Weekly—and Williams addressed his dating history with the trailblazing Democrat then.
Ashley Williams, Montel Williams, and Kamala Harris in 2001.
Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images
Still, some on Twitter are struggling to process this information:
The more you know, right?
