Last week, presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that his running mate would be California Senator Kamala Harris. Harris previously ran for President of the United States on the Democratic side, but dropped out of the race in December. In a statement at the time, Harris said her campaign" simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue."

"I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign," she wrote. "And as the campaign has gone on, it's become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete."

According to The New York Times, Harris was one of the highest-earning of the Democratic candidates before Michael Bloomberg entered the race. According to Fortune, Harris's net worth is thought to be around $6.3 million, which makes her wealthier than Biden by some estimates. She's worked hard for it—here's how she's earned her money.

From her political career:

Kamala was elected as district attorney of San Francisco in 2003. According to Forbes, she made more than $140,000 that year and would eventually make up to $260,000 a year during her time as district attorney. The job made her eligible for a pension worth at least $250,000 today, per Woman's Health.

When Harris became California's attorney general in 2010, according to her tax returns obtained by The New York Times, she made $160,000 a year. Seven years later, when she was elected to the Senate, her pay increased slightly, at making $157,352 per year, per tax records.

Her joint assets with Douglas Emhoff:

Harris married lawyer Douglas Emhoff in 2014. Together they have three homes together in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, per Forbes. The estimated cost of those assets: $5.8 million.

Together Harris and Emhoff have earned about $8.2 million. Most of it is from Emhoff’s work at law firms Venable and DLA Piper, according to Forbes.

Looking at the 2019 financial disclosure documents the pair submitted, the couple's combined net worth is between $2.4 million and $5.6 million. But if you exclude Emhoff’s assets, Harris still has up to $1.7 million in her accounts.



From her books:

She's earned over $556,000 in book advances as a three-time author. Harris has published books: , and a children’s picture book called .



In 2019, she released her memoir The Truths We Hold: An American Journey. According to her tax returns, she made $320,125 from writing the book.

