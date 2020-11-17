Kate Middleton wore a Zara blazer for her latest royal engagement, a video message marking the end of her Hold Still photography project.

She paired the blazer with a white blouse and gold charm necklace.

Kate rewore the blazer, which has been in her closet since at least 2012.

Such is the universal allure of Zara that even the royal family, with access to seemingly unlimited funds and similarly unlimited wardrobes, can't resist the occasional purchase. Kate Middleton's one such fan of the brand, wearing a red Zara blazer to film a video thanking participants in her Hold Still community photography project.

Kate's photography project, established in collaboration with London's National Portrait Gallery, invited Brits to submit their own photos of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Winning photos were displayed outdoors across the U.K., as well as in a digital exhibition.

In a video released on social media as the project came to a close, Kate said, "I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who submitted an image to Hold Still. I launched the project with the National Portrait Gallery back in May because I wanted to find a way to allow everyone to share their stories and experiences of lockdown." She continued, "We have been thrilled by the response to the project and I couldn’t be more grateful to each and every one of the 31,000 people who submitted an image. It was so hard to select the final 100 photographs, but we hope we have created a collective portrait of our nation, reflecting on what others have experienced as well as our own journeys through this difficult time."

Kate wore a red Zara blazer, white blouse, and gold charm necklace to film the short address. Royal style spotters Kate's Closet identified the blazer—but alas, it's been in Kate's wardrobe for a very long time, meaning you'll have a hard job buying your own. The Duchess of Cambridge was first seen wearing the blazer back in 2012, according to the style blog, for an event related to the London Olympics.

You might, however, have an easier time getting hold of Kate's pretty, fossil-inspired charm necklace, though it's considerably less affordable. She wore the Paleontology Nugget Necklace by British brand Alex Monroe, which retails for £360 (about $470). And unusually for a product worn by the Duchess? The exact style is still in stock:

