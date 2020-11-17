Today's Top Stories
1
There’s No Such Thing as the “Latino Vote”
2
Christian Serratos Is Speaking Selena's Language
3
New True Crime Books You'll Obsess Over
4
The Absolute Best Red Lipsticks on Earth
5
The New Trends for Winter 2020

Kate Middleton Rewore a Zara Blazer for a Royal Video Address

By Emily Dixon
london, england november 13 news editorial use only no commercial use including any use in merchandising, advertising, or any other non editorial use this photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply and that you will pass these on to any organisation to whom you supply it all other requests for use should be directed to the press office at kensington palace in writing the photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photographs when published the photo shall not be used after december 31, 2020, without prior permission from kensington palace in this handout screenshot supplied by kensington palace, catherine, duchess of cambridge thanks everybody who submitted a portrait to the hold still project on november 13, 2020 in london, england launched by the duchess of cambridge in may, in collaboration with the national portrait gallery, hold still invited people of all ages, from across the uk to submit a photographic portrait which they had taken during lockdown photo by kensington palace via getty images
HandoutGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton wore a Zara blazer for her latest royal engagement, a video message marking the end of her Hold Still photography project.
  • She paired the blazer with a white blouse and gold charm necklace.
  • Kate rewore the blazer, which has been in her closet since at least 2012.

    Such is the universal allure of Zara that even the royal family, with access to seemingly unlimited funds and similarly unlimited wardrobes, can't resist the occasional purchase. Kate Middleton's one such fan of the brand, wearing a red Zara blazer to film a video thanking participants in her Hold Still community photography project.

    Kate's photography project, established in collaboration with London's National Portrait Gallery, invited Brits to submit their own photos of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Winning photos were displayed outdoors across the U.K., as well as in a digital exhibition.

    In a video released on social media as the project came to a close, Kate said, "I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who submitted an image to Hold Still. I launched the project with the National Portrait Gallery back in May because I wanted to find a way to allow everyone to share their stories and experiences of lockdown." She continued, "We have been thrilled by the response to the project and I couldn’t be more grateful to each and every one of the 31,000 people who submitted an image. It was so hard to select the final 100 photographs, but we hope we have created a collective portrait of our nation, reflecting on what others have experienced as well as our own journeys through this difficult time."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kate wore a red Zara blazer, white blouse, and gold charm necklace to film the short address. Royal style spotters Kate's Closet identified the blazer—but alas, it's been in Kate's wardrobe for a very long time, meaning you'll have a hard job buying your own. The Duchess of Cambridge was first seen wearing the blazer back in 2012, according to the style blog, for an event related to the London Olympics.

    You might, however, have an easier time getting hold of Kate's pretty, fossil-inspired charm necklace, though it's considerably less affordable. She wore the Paleontology Nugget Necklace by British brand Alex Monroe, which retails for £360 (about $470). And unusually for a product worn by the Duchess? The exact style is still in stock:

    SHOP NOW
    Related Stories
    Kate Middleton Wore a Pretty Vintage-Style Blouse
    Kate Middleton Makes a Surprise Appearance

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Courtney Cox Does Microblading In No-Makeup Photo
    Everything to Know About Tayshia Adams
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Bella Wears Open Blazer and Nothing Else for Zoom
    Gwen Stefani Finally Showed Off Her Giant Ring
    Megan Spoke About Feeling Pressure to "Be Strong"
    Taylor Speaks Out After Scooter Sells Her Masters
    Bella Hadid Poses in Bright Red PVC Boots
    Kat Graham Reveals Her Love for '80s Jewelry
    Jennifer Lopez Is Flawless in a Little Red Dress
    Prince Harry Appeared on a British Reality Show