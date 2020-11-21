Following Prince William's recent statement about the BBC's inquiry into Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview, some critics accused Prince Harry of not supporting his brother or staying up to date with the investigation.

A source close to Harry says that's the furthest thing from the truth, however, and that he is getting "regular updates" about the investigation and is "aware of everything that is happening."

"You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him," the source said.

More than 20 years after her tragic death, Princess Diana is once again at the center of royal drama. The BBC recently began an inquiry into renewed allegations against Martin Bashir, the journalist who snagged the career-making tell-all interview with the late royal back in 1995.

Back when the interview first aired, Bashir was the subject of allegations claiming he had used dishonesty and manipulation to coerce Diana into participating in the interview. Although the BBC cleared Bashir after its initial investigation (thanks in large part, apparently, to a handwritten note Diana purportedly wrote confirming Bashir had done nothing to manipulate or pressure her into the interview), the broadcaster has launched a new inquiry into the allegations, which have been raised again recently.

This week, Prince William issued a rare statement about the investigation, saying, "The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."

Diana's younger son, Prince Harry, has been publicly silent on the issue, though, leading some to criticize him and suggest he's not being supportive of his brother or the investigation in general. According to sources close to Harry, however, that's definitely not the case.

"Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening," a source close to Harry told ET Online. "You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him. He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him. Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers."

The BBC has yet to share the results of its ongoing inquiry into the situation.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io