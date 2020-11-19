Today's Top Stories
1
Michelle Obama on Welcoming the Trumps in 2016
2
Snag Telfar's It Bag Before It Sells Out (Again)
3
The Moment I Knew I Needed a Psychiatrist
4
This $9 Lipstick Makes Me Feel Powerful
5
Christian Serratos Is Speaking Selena's Language

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Prince William Spoke Out About Princess Diana's Controversial BBC Interview

By Emily Dixon
belfast, northern ireland september 09 prince william, duke of cambridge meets with chiefs of the psni, fire service and ambulance service, as he attends a psni wellbeing volunteer training course to talk about mental health support within the emergency services at psni garnerville on september 09, 2020 in belfast, northern ireland photo by tim rookepoolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Prince William called news of a new investigation into Princess Diana's controversial 1995 Panorama interview "a step in the right direction," in a statement released by Kensington Palace. As the Guardian reports, the BBC have appointed former supreme court judge Lord Dyson to lead an investigation into how journalist Martin Bashir secured the interview with Diana, in which she spoke candidly about the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles and her struggles with royal life.

    Kensington Palace said William "tentatively welcomed" the new investigation into the interview. The Duke of Cambridge added, "The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."

    According to the Sunday Times, Bashir showed mocked-up bank statements to Diana's brother, Charles, Earl Spencer, in order to convince him that members of his family's staff were being paid by the secret services to leak information on Diana. In the original investigation into the circumstances of the interview, the Guardian reports, the BBC cleared Bashir of wrongdoing, concluding he "wasn't thinking" when he asked for the fake bank statements to be created.

    The BBC also said during the original investigation that they received a handwritten note from Diana, clarifying that she was not coerced into the interview and did not agree to take part as a result of the forged bank statements. The broadcaster subsequently claimed to have lost the note, before announcing last week that it had been located.

    Related Stories
    Diana Talked Charles' Jealousy Over Her Popularity
    Prince William Opens Up About Becoming a Father
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    What 'The Crown' Got Wrong about Prince Philip
    Ryan Shares a Little About Betty
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Harry Spotted Quietly Volunteering for Veterans
    Kate Middleton Had Posters of This Teen Heartthrob
    Lana Del Rey Responds to Critics of Her Mesh Mask
    Diana Talked Charles' Jealousy Over Her Popularity
    Courtney Cox Does Microblading In No-Makeup Photo
    Everything to Know About Tayshia Adams
    Bella Wears Open Blazer and Nothing Else for Zoom
    Gwen Stefani Finally Showed Off Her Giant Ring